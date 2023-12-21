"Might actually win this one" - Internet reacts to fan's suggestion of a 'retirement fight' between Tony Ferguson and former title challenger

Tony Ferguson has been on a rough streak, but there is a former UFC title challenger who some see as a viable opponent for 'El Cucuy'.

Nick Diaz emerged as a suggestion in the Reddit MMA community for the eccentric 155-pounder as Ferguson is on the heels of his UFC 296 loss to Paddy Pimblett.

Reddit user @ro_g_v posited that the elder Diaz vs the former interim UFC lightweight champion struck them as a fight that made sense and was fair to both parties.

Several frequenters of r/ufc had their say, and there was an abundance of responses within the thread.

@Hitesh_R_ said:

"Tony might actually win this one!!"

Other users said:

"Low key would be a great true retirement for both on ufc 300. I’d love to see one of those Lawler style retirement videos for both of them on that card especially."

"There’s is no fight that makes sense for Tony. Tony should retire, in fact Tony should have retired after the Nate Diaz fight."

"The thing about Tony is he can’t adjust his style and he can’t be El Cucuy anymore.. Paddy was legitimately compromised at one point and Tony had a chance if he stayed on his feet but he was content with laying on his back. I’m not confident in him beating anyone"

"For the saddest MF championship"

"Nick might choke his ass out"

Check out the beginning of the Nick Diaz vs Tony Ferguson Reddit thread below:

Tony Ferguson and his string of bad luck

Tony Ferguson is close to occupying a tier of dubious distinction with the longest consecutive winless streak inside the octagon.

Sam Alvey was ultimately winless over nine outings with an 0-8-1 record through that stretch between 2018 and 2022.

BJ Penn also posted up on a 0-8-1 record to close out his MMA career as of this writing.

Ferguson is currently 0-7 in his last seven fights, so he is quite close to encroaching into Penn-Alvey tier.

The California native did not seem at all discouraged from losing to the former Cage Warriors champion at the December 16 pay-per-view.

The 39-year-old was at one point on a twelve-fight win streak, and a fight with the inactive former Strikeforce champion does not seem entirely unlikely at this point. There's a bit of a narrative element with Ferguson losing to Nate Diaz through this recent skid.