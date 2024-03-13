"Might be a new career path Ryan" - Fans react to Ryan Garcia perfoming own rendition of Radiohead's 'Creep'

Ryan Garcia's recent social media activity has raised concerns regarding his mental well-being, casting a shadow over his upcoming fight against Devin Haney on April 20.

The 25-year-old boxer, known for his exceptional talent, has sparked public worry with a series of unusual posts. In January, he announced his wife's childbirth, followed by a since-deleted post revealing an impending divorce.

Garcia further alarmed fans with a social media story referencing his own "death." While he later assured his well-being in another post, the cryptic messages have divided public opinion.

Amidst these concerns, Garcia has garnered reactions after posting a self-performed rendition of Radiohead's 'Creep' on social media.

Posting the clip, he wrote:

"They will find a way to hate on this to, i express my self sometimes thru music. You don’t have to Like it. I play the guitar and piano by ear and the drums??? But they will probably say I’m crazy for doing my own rendition of the song “creep” by radio head."

The post garnered reactions, with some fans offering support and expressing appreciation for his artistic expression:

"I honestly felt every piece of your emotion in this. keep your head up, ryan."

"This is great man! I hope you have friends around you that support your other hobbies and lift you up. Keep it going!"

"Might be a new career path Ryan"

"Thanks for sharing your music. It's a great way to de-stress!"

Ryan Garcia unleashes fury on Logan Paul, KSI, and Mike Majlak

While he is slated to return to the ring next month against Devin Haney, Ryan Garcia's focus seems to have shifted towards his online adversaries.

The drama escalated when Logan Paul, KSI, and Mike Majlak discussed Garcia's recent behavior on an episode of Impaulsive, suggesting that he may be experiencing a mental breakdown.

In response, 'Kingry' unleashed a scathing attack on the three:

"They're trying to spin that narrative to prove that they work for Satan whether they know it or not. So f*** all three of them, f*** you Logan, f*** you Mike, and I don't give a f*** about what your real name is KSI. KSI-Lies, f*** you. You guys are f***** sick bastards, there's little kids f****** hurting."

