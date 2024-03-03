"Kanye of professional boxing" - Fans alarmed as Ryan Garcia posts illegible message for ex-wife Andrea Celina days after revealing new girlfriend

Ryan Garcia's ex-wife, social media influencer Andrea Celina, and the boxer himself confirmed their separation earlier this year. It was around an hour after a social media post regarding the birth of their second child that Garcia first announced their divorce.

The 25-year-old pugilist's aforementioned action elicited criticism, primarily considering the divorce announcement's timing. Nevertheless, 'KingRy' indicated that he was on cordial terms with her and that they'd work toward co-parenting their two children.

Furthermore, via multiple social media posts, it was revealed that Ryan Garcia's girlfriend, his new partner, is a social media influencer named Mikaela Testa.

It's unclear whether Garcia and Testa are still together. Furthermore, he's now put forth a rather cryptic Instagram post. It comprised an image, wherein he appears to have scribbled illegible text. Besides, in the statement attached to the post, he suggested that he wants 'Drea' (i.e., Andrea Celina) to call him back. The statement read as follows:

"Been a fun run so far, but now it’s time to close the show for no. ILL SEE YOU IN A FEW… the guy that comments first is a fool. I’m sad wtf. Drea call me back"

Fight fans chimed in on the same, with many expressing their concerns for Garcia's well-being. One Instagram commenter wrote that someone ought to check on him. A fan jested that 'KingRy' is the kind of person you can't get drunk with or else he'll start fighting people and make sentimental assertions about his ex-partner.

Another fan insinuated that akin to his mentor Oscar De La Hoya, Garcia too is afflicted by the bane of substance addiction. One netizen sent their prayers to the pugilist, whereas another joked that if today's social media facilities existed when Mike Tyson was an active boxer, the latter would've made similar posts.

Some fans advised Garcia to steer clear of social media and focus on his fights, while others speculated that his account may have been hacked. One fan likened him to polarizing hip-hop icon Kanye West and wrote:

"Kanye of professional boxing"

Check out the screenshots of some of the fan reactions below:

Ryan Garcia calls out Jake Paul ahead of fight against Devin Haney

Ryan Garcia is scheduled to fight Devin Haney. Their highly-anticipated boxing showdown would be contested for Haney's WBC super lightweight title on April 20, 2024. Regardless, earlier tonight, 'KingRy' seemed to shift his attention to YouTuber/boxer Jake Paul.

For his part, Jake Paul defeated Ryan Bourland via first-round TKO in a cruiserweight bout earlier tonight (March 2, 2024) in San Juan, Puerto Rico. 'The Problem Child' proceeded to call out the legendary Saul Canelo Alvarez, but many believe that a potential Alvarez-Paul fight won't materialize anytime soon.

Meanwhile, Ryan Garcia took to X and posted a series of tweets, challenging Paul to a boxing match. A longtime friend of Garcia's, the YouTuber responded by implying that 'KingRy' abuses cocaine, an allegation that the star boxer has time and again refuted.

