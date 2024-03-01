"When have you ever seen him act like this before?” - Devin Haney’s promoter shares concern over Ryan Garcia’s recent behavior 

Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia are set to face off in the ring on Apr. 20 for the WBC super lightweight title.

However, Garcia's recent behavior has led some fans to believe the fight could be in jeopardy, as 'KingRy' recently hosted a live chat on X where he admitted to being under the influence of cannabis.

Eddie Hearn, Haney's promoter and the Matchroom Boxing chairman, recently shared his thoughts on Garcia's unusual behavior. Hearn expressed concern for the talented pugilist and stated that his antics could signify a deeper issue at hand.

He was recently interviewed by iFL TV, where he said this:

"I've been around a lot of people, and a lot of fighters, that I've seen go through problems and I've never been wrong when I've though to myself, 'I think this person's got an issue here.'"

Hearn continued:

"I just noticed mannerisms around them... You just see something change in them mentally, emotionally and in their behavior... I think I see it in Ryan. I do worry, I mean forget the fight. I hope he makes the fight, but he really needs to get into training camp... What came last night is erratic behavior, and erratic behavior stems from something. When have you ever seen him behave like this before?

Catch Devin Haney's promoter's comments below from 8:05:

Devin Haney plans on making Ryan Garcia quit during their fight

Devin Haney is set to defend his WBC super lightweight title against Ryan Garcia in a much-anticipated event in April.

'The Dream' secured the WBC belt with a stunning performance against Regis Prograis and will be hoping to dish out another dominant display against 'KingRy'.

The pair have met six times before, all in the amateur ranks, with each boxer holding three wins each. Garcia suffered his first professional defeat against Gervonta Davis last year after being caught with a body punch, and Haney appears eager to repeat the result.

He was recently interviewed by DAZN Boxing ahead of the clash and shared the following prediction:

"It's time for me to show the world how great I really am... We've seen Ryan quit before. And I don't think this will be anything different. I think once you have that quit in you, you know how to do it. I think he'll quit on April 20th."

Watch Devin Haney's interview below from 2:10: