Who is Mikaela Testa, Ryan Garcia's new girlfriend? All about the influencer's age, career, nationality, and more

Ryan Garcia's girlfriend, Mikaela Testa, is a new element of his life that fans are growing accustomed to. But who exactly is she? Testa is around Garcia's age range, being 23 years old to his 25. Together, they will turn 24 and 26 this year, respectively, with Testa's birthday set for next month on March 16.

While Garcia is a boxer, Testa works as a social media influencer from Australia, where she was born in Mackay, Queensland. While Testa is popular on Instagram and TikTok, the latter of which she was banned from for breaking community guidelines, she is also an OnlyF*ns model.

Curiously, her OnlyF*ns content once contributed to her deportation from the United States. Last year, she disclosed that she had been detained at an airport in Los Angeles, where she was grilled about the content she uploads to her OnlyF*ns page.

In recent years, there has been some crossover between combat sports and OnlyF*ns, with many women from either world crossing into the other. However, as far as Testa is concerned, she has not jumped to combat sports, despite her boyfriend being a renowned professional boxer.

The pair have only recently started dating, so what kind of dynamic their relationship has remains to be seen. Currently, her boyfriend is training hard for an upcoming boxing April 20 match with undefeated WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney.

The two men have actually squared off six times in the past, with each fighter scoring three victories a piece. However, all of their previous bouts took place in the amateur scene, while their seventh matchup, a tiebreaker, will be their first meeting in professional boxing.

Testa will undoubtedly be in Garcia's corner, supporting him in his efforts to capture world championship gold.

What was Ryan Garcia's relationship before Mikaela Testa?

Prior to dating Mikaela Testa, with whom Ryan Garcia had just announced having a relationship, the former WBC interim lightweight champion was actually married. His ex-wife, also a model and social media influencer, is a woman named Andrea Celina, who is also the mother of the boxer's daughter and son.

Unfortunately, Garcia announced his divorce from Celina just hours after she had given birth to their son on Dec. 23, 2023. Garcia's decision drew tremendous criticism, which will likely worsen now that he is dating Testa just two months after divorcing his ex-wife under controversial circumstances.