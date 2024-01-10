Who is Andrea Celina? Exploring Ryan Garcia's marriage as he gets backlash for announcing his divorce hours after son's birth

Andrea Celina is a Mexican fitness influencer on social media, with over 145k followers on Instagram. According to The Sun, Celina and Ryan Garcia tied the knot in 2021 and have two children together.

As news about the couple's recently born child surfaced on the internet, Garcia was slammed online for announcing the news of separation (now deleted) soon after announcing the birth of their child.

The American light weight boxer took to Instagram to celebrate the birth of his first son, Henry Leo Garcia. However, minutes after his announcement, Ryan also revealed that he'll be separating from his wife and baby mama, Andrea Celina.

Although the couple hasn't been public about their relationship, they share two kids: daughter Bela, born in December 2020, and a newborn son, born on December 23, 2023.

In the Instagram post, he mentions;

"As I step into a new chapter in my life, it's with (a) heavy heart to share that Drea and I have decided to divorce. I'm fully committed to working with Drea to make sure our Children (are) rock solid, and I trust that together, we will continue to provide them with the love, support and stability they deserve."

He then talks about their journey as a couple and as co-parents, and he thanks Andrea Celina for all the years they were together and all that she has done for their family.

Who is Andrea Celina?

Andrea Celina is a Mexican social media influencer who was born in 1996. She has both Mexican and Italian heritage and has a massive Instagram following of 145k. Through her Instagram handle, Drea frequently collaborates and partners with brands. She also works as a model and serves as a brand ambassador for numerous fashion labels.

Although it's unclear when the couple started officially dating, Ryan Garcia was previously involved with Catherine Gomez before tying the knot with Andrea in 2021.

Ryan and Andrea have been together for a significant period of time before announcing their separation. Rumours about Ryan's infidelity in the past surfaced on the internet. As per the DailyMail, in 2020, when Andrea was pregnant with their second child, Ryan was caught on video kissing TikTok star Malu Trevejo.

Ryan had addressed the cheating rumors on his Instagram story and said:

"Just clearing some things I seen regarding Malu and Drea. Andrea and I aren’t engaged but we were still trying to fix our relationship. Malu and I went there as friends and we got caught up in the moment but there isn’t anything there, I didn’t intend to hurt anyone. This is my personal life and I’m not going to speak on this ever again.”

Ryan also has a child with his previous girlfriend, Catherine Gomez. His first daughter, Rylee, was born in March 2019.

12 hours after issuing the divorce statement on Instagram, Ryan deleted the post from his page. Andrea Celina has yet to address the divorce publicly but has cryptically shared posts on her Instagram story, including one with a screenshot of Eminem's song, Love the Way You Lie.

Ryan Garcia is popular in the boxing world as "King Ry," with a massive record of 24-1 with 20 knockouts. He once lost against Gervonta Davis in April 2023. Garcia made his professional debut at 17 and quickly became one of the fastest-rising stars in the boxing world.

After announcing the news of his son's birth, Garcia was challenged by lightweight boxer Devin Haney. Rumors of a title fight between the two in the spring are making the rounds online.