Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia's failed fattempt to agree a fight seems to have led to a heated encounter between his father, Bill, and Garcia's co-promoter Bernard Hopkins.

Hopkins, also a former undisputed middleweight world champion, is a partner in Golden Boy Promotions alongside Oscar De La Hoya. Meanwhile, Bill Haney manages his son's career at present.

Both Hopkins and Haney were in attendance for last night's clash between Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Fredrick Lawson, where they were captured sharing a heated exchange.

Haney was in the middle of an interview with Fight Hub TV when he was interrupted by Hopkins, who said this:

"Let's go to the bathroom. I want to talk to you in the bathroom. No, seriously. It's men talk, I'm the bathroom-talking guy."

Haney then said this:

"I don't know if he's been in jail too long! But we get down where we get mad at."

Several minutes later the pair were captured almost coming to blows after Bernard Hopkins shoved Bill Haney, but the duo were swiftly separated.

Ryan Garcia eyes a new opponent in Rolly Romero as he backs out of potential Devin Haney clash

Following Devin Haney's victory over Regis Prograis in December to become the new WBC super lightweight world champion, he was called out by fellow star Ryan Garcia.

'The Dream' welcomed the clash, and according to Haney's promoter Eddie Hearn, talks had begun to organize a fight between the pair. However, in a surprising turn of events, 'KingRy' took to X yesterday to share that he was no longer interested in a clash with Devin Haney.

Instead, Garcia was hoping to face Rolando Romero in the squared circle.

Romero is the current WBA super lightweight champion. However, following Ismael Barroso's upset victory over Ohara Davis last night, he will be granted a mandatory rematch against 'Rolly'.

Ryan Garcia took to X to share his new plans, and wrote this:

"I’ve notified my team I’m going a different route. My intent now is to fight Rolando Romero. I pray my team backs me on this decision. Oscar make this fight happen. THATS THE MOVE. BIGGER FIGHT, BIGGER BUSINESS."

He continued:

"After what happens to Rollies, the [Devin Haney] fight will be there and even bigger. Everyone critiquing now. Will end up seeing it was a better move. Plus he can go fight Richardson Hitchens. Go do your 30k PPV buys. I don’t need you Dev, you need me."

