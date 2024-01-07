"Old man" Ismael Barroso KOs O'Hara Davies in just 90 seconds; fans react - "Got the power of God in them punches" 

Ismael Barroso's stoppage victory over O'Hara Davies has sent the fans into a frenzy.

After suffering a TKO loss at the hands of Rolando Romero back in May 2023, Barroso returned to the squared circle to take on Davies on the Vergil Ortiz vs. Fredrick Lawson undercard on Saturday night. The 40-year-old wasn't backed by many to get the job done against the Brit; however, he upset the odds by stopping the latter in the very first round.

Barroso started the fight on the front foot and was the aggressor. He secured two knockdowns before the referee decided to call the fight as Davies was seemingly unable to respond to his commands.

Watch Ismael Barroso dropping Ohara Davies below:

Reacting to Barroso causing a shock upset by stopping Davies in the very first round, fans have flooded social media while applauding the 40-year-old for defeating his opponent who's almost a decade younger. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"Got the power of god in them punches."

"Ismael Barroso DESTROYS O'Hara Davies in one round! Shows OLD MAN KO power! #boxing"

"They're gonna have to save rolly from this guy for the second time."

"Barrosa has some nasty hooks on him"

Ismael Barroso has his eyes set on a rematch against Rolando Romero

By winning the WBA interim super lightweight title against O'Hara Davies, Ismael Barroso has seemingly booked his rematch against Rolando Romero. Going into the fight, it was believed that Davies would be the one to challenge Romero, however, his upset loss changed the trajectory of the division.

Speaking about it during his post-fight interview with Fight Hub TV, Barroso had this to say about a potential rematch against Romero:

"I ruined their party, so I'm prepared for a rematch if it happens but I ruined their plans...the public wants it."

Watch the interview below (1:33):

Upon being asked about how he's going to approach a potential rematch against 'Rolly", the 40-year-old suggested that he will pile on the pressure at the WBA super lightweight champion and try to stop him. That said, with speculations surrounding Romero's potential matchup against Ryan Garcia, it will be interesting to see if Barroso gets his rematch first.