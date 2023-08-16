“‘Mighty Mouse’ is great, but he’s too little” - Aljamain Sterling calls out MMA legend Demetrious Johnson

Aljamain Sterling may be biting off more than he can chew.

The reigning UFC bantamweight world champion recently called out Demetrious Johnson and even took a shot at the reigning ONE flyweight world champion’s stature and age.

During his pre-UFC 292 Q&A, h/t to MMAFighting.com, ‘Aljo’ said Johnson is too small and too old for him.

Sterling said:

“He’s too little, man. ‘Mighty Mouse’ is great, but he’s too little. There’s a reason why he lost to [Dominick Cruz]. It wasn’t a skill deficiency, it’s size… He’s skilled, but I think Father Time has passed him a little bit. If he wants this work, try to get some revenge for Henry [Cejudo], I can beat your boy too. So ‘Mighty Mouse’ where you at?”

The 5-foot-7 Sterling does hold a significant height advantage over the 5-foot-3 Johnson, but the American legend has proven many times that size doesn’t really matter against him.

Johnson had an epic trilogy against his arch-rival Adriano Moraes for the ONE flyweight world title. Although ‘Mighty Mouse’ lost the first meeting, he completely dominated the 5-foot-8 ‘Mikinho’ in the rematch and in the curtain closer.

After losing the first fight at ONE on TNT I by grounded knee, Johnson exacted revenge a year later when he knocked out Moraes with a flying knee in the main event of ONE on Prime Video 1 in August 2022.

He then closed the rivalry with a clinical unanimous decision win at ONE Fight Night 10 this past May in Denver.