“Mighty vs. Omega, what do you say?” - Demetrious Johnson challenges Kenny Omega to Street Fighter 6 showdown

ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson is easily one of the greatest fighters of all time, and he’s now challenging one of the greatest professional wrestlers ever to a five-match series of Street Fighter 6.

During his MightyCast podcast, Johnson called out Canadian wrestling superstar Kenny Omega to a series of matches in the ultra-popular fighting game.

Johnson said he’d gladly lay down a bet with the loser to donate to a charity of the winner’s choosing.

The MMA legend posted on Instagram:

“Hey @kennyomegamanx, I hear you’re pretty good at Street Fighter. How about you put your money where your mouth is and face ME at @aew WrestleDream in my hometown of Seattle in a 1 v 1 battle in Street Fighter 6.”

He added:

“Loser donates to the charity of the winner’s choosing. MIGHTY vs. OMEGA, what do you say?”

Both Johnson and Omega hold identifiable legacies in their respective fields, and both athletes are practically talked about as two of the greatest to ever do it.

Johnson is the inaugural UFC flyweight world champion and he defended the strap a record 11 straight times. He’s since moved to ONE Championship where he captured the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Championship and the ONE flyweight MMA world title.

Omega, meanwhile, once held the IWGP Intercontinental, United States, and World Heavyweight titles. He also won the Impact World Title and his 346-day reign as the AEW World Champion was the longest in the promotion’s history.

Apart from their glorious resumes in MMA and pro wrestling, Johnson and Omega are massive gamers. Johnson streams his gaming sessions on his YouTube channel Mighty Gaming while Kenny Omega’s finisher One Winged Angel drew inspiration from Final Fantasy VII’s main villain Sephiroth.