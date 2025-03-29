Mikaela Mayer vs. Sandy Ryan 2: Live round-by-round updates

Mikaela Mayer and Sandy Ryan will cross paths again in Las Vegas, where the stakes are higher than in their previous clash. Their first clash at Madison Square Garden was a ten-round war of back-and-forth action that ended with Mayer snatching Ryan’s WBO welterweight title via majority decision.

Six months after that clash, they meet again with everything on the line. Mayer (20-2, 5 KOs) wants to cement her claim as the best welterweight in the world, while Ryan (7-2-1, 3 KOs) is fighting for redemption. The winner will position themself for an undisputed title shot in one of boxing’s most competitive divisions.

The styles of both boxers also make this a compelling rematch. Mayer’s volume punching and experience are tough to overcome, but Ryan’s size, grit, and power make her a formidable challenger.

The action kicks off with prelims at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+, followed by the main card at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN. Sportskeeda MMA has you covered with live, round-by-round updates, results, and more of Mikaela Mayer vs. Sandy Ryan 2.

Stay tuned in:

Round 1

