  Mikaela Mayer vs. Sandy Ryan 2: Live round-by-round updates

Mikaela Mayer vs. Sandy Ryan 2: Live round-by-round updates

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Mar 29, 2025 15:30 GMT
Mikaela Mayer vs. Sandy Ryan in action from their first fight. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Mikaela Mayer vs. Sandy Ryan in action from their first fight. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Mikaela Mayer and Sandy Ryan will cross paths again in Las Vegas, where the stakes are higher than in their previous clash. Their first clash at Madison Square Garden was a ten-round war of back-and-forth action that ended with Mayer snatching Ryan’s WBO welterweight title via majority decision.

Six months after that clash, they meet again with everything on the line. Mayer (20-2, 5 KOs) wants to cement her claim as the best welterweight in the world, while Ryan (7-2-1, 3 KOs) is fighting for redemption. The winner will position themself for an undisputed title shot in one of boxing’s most competitive divisions.

The styles of both boxers also make this a compelling rematch. Mayer’s volume punching and experience are tough to overcome, but Ryan’s size, grit, and power make her a formidable challenger.

The action kicks off with prelims at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+, followed by the main card at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN. Sportskeeda MMA has you covered with live, round-by-round updates, results, and more of Mikaela Mayer vs. Sandy Ryan 2.

Stay tuned in:

Round 1

