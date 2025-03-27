Mikaela Mayer vs. Sandy Ryan 2 purses and payouts: How much are the boxers making for the WBO welterweight world title fight?

The Mikaela Mayer vs. Sandy Ryan 2 purses and payouts are topics of interest with the world championship rematch fast-approaching. The two women are set to headline a Top Rank card this Saturday on March 29. So, how much will the pair earn for their efforts this weekend?

For Mayer, Marca reports that she once earned roughly $300,000 in her loss to Natasha Jonas, which was a IBF women's welterweight championship bout. Another outlet, Sporty Salaries, reports that Mayer an identical $300,000 purse both for her initial bout with Ryan and her prior one with Jonas.

However, it also takes PPV shares into account, inflating the $300,000 against Ryan to $800,000, and to $675,000 against Jonas due to 40% and 50% PPV shares respectively. Furthermore, it also reports a $500,000 base purse for the upcoming rematch with Ryan.

Similarly, a supposed 65% share of the PPV buys have driven up her earnings for the rematch to $2.5 million. Meanwhile, Ryan is said, by the same outlet, to have pocketed $425,000 against Mayer in their first bout, and $250,000 in her prior matchup with Terri Harper.

However, she is expected to earn $350,000 for the rematch with Mayer. In terms of PPV shares, Ryan is only reported to have earned any in her previous fights, with Sporty Salaries claiming a 60% revenue share for her first Mayer bout, bumping her $425,000 purse to $1.5 million.

Now, though, she is expected to earn 40% of the PPV share, increasing her $350,000 purse to $750,000. The two women compete for 10, two-minute, rounds for the WBO women's welterweight title.

The Mikaela Mayer vs. Sandy Ryan 2 card

The Mikaela Mayer vs. Sandy Ryan 2 event is a seven-fight card consisting of two championship bouts. Mayer faces Ryan in a rematch of an encounter that Mayer won via majority decision. Another scheduled bout is Brian Norman Jr.'s WBO welterweight titlte defense against Derrieck Cuevas.

There's also Bruce Carrington vs. Jose Enrique Vivas at featherweight, Emiliano Vargas vs. Giovanne Gonzalez at super lightweight, Troy Isley vs. Etoundi William at middleweight, Delante Johnson vs. Kendo Castaneda at welterweight, and Dedrick Crocklem vs. Dionne Ruvalcaba at super lightweight.

