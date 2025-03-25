Mikaela Mayer vs. Sandy Ryan walkout songs: Tracks the boxers have used before

The highly anticipated Mikaela Mayer vs. Sandy Ryan rematch is set for Saturday, March 29, at the Fontainebleau Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 10-round bout will see Mayer defend her WBO welterweight title against former champion Ryan.

The two fighters first squared off in September 2024, where Mayer shocked the boxing world by outclassing Ryan en route to a majority decision victory. The lead-up to their showdown was marked by intense animosity between both competitors.

Mikaela Mayer vs. Sandy Ryan: Which songs have both boxers walked out to?

Walkouts play a crucial role in setting the tone for any high-profile showdown, creating an intense atmosphere in the arena. These grand entrances, paired with powerful music choices, not only ignite the fighters' competitive spirit but also electrify the audience, fueling their anticipation.

Although the walkout songs for the Mikaela Mayer vs. Sandy Ryan rematch have yet to be revealed, let’s take a look back at the tracks that have accompanied them in previous fights.

Boasting a professional record of 20-2 with five knockout victories, Mayer is determined to successfully defend her WBO welterweight title for the first time. The 34-year-old Californian’s last setback came in January 2024, when she suffered a split decision loss to Natasha Jonas in their IBF title clash.

Mayer often gravitates toward pop anthems for her walkout music. For her clash against Ryan, she made her entrance to the energizing beats of 'Hard Knock Life' by JetBlxBej.

Meanwhile, for her showdown against Alycia Baumgardner in October 2022, Mayer walked to the lively 'Spice Up Your Life' by the Spice Girls.

On the other hand, Ryan, who holds a professional record of 7-2-1 with three knockout victories, will be looking to avenge the second loss of her career and reclaim her championship gold.

The 31-year-old Derby native previously made her walk to the ring accompanied by 'Praise Jah In The Moonlight' by YG Marley for her March 2024 showdown against Terri Harper.

Ryan has also made her entrance to the haunting 'Pink Soldiers' theme from the original soundtrack of the hit Netflix series 'Squid Game' for her fight against Maria Soledad Capriolo in December 2021.

