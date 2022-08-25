"He's a nice, ripe tomato" - Mike Perry believes Jake Paul will look "pretty in a trophy case" for him, reveals conversation with his team

Jake Paul has been calling out MMA fighters and boxers of every kind since he entered the world of combat sports. The tables seem to have turned, with Paul often being called out, this time by none other than Mike Perry.
Perry fought Michael 'Venom' Page at the Bare Knuckle FC event on August 20 and was victorious. 'Platinum' then called out 'The Problem Child', feeling that he is the ideal matchup for the YouTuber-turned-boxer.
Speaking to TMZ Sports, Perry said:
"He's a nice ripe tomato, you know, he's pretty... he's pretty. He looks pretty good on the trophy case for me. And I think I'm the perfect fight for him, I'm trying to help him out. He wants to be solidified as a real fighter, and I'm the realest, grittiest fighter on the planet. People are starting to know that... I think it makes a lot of sense."
Watch the video below:
Perry also stated that his team had been contacted by Paul's team, and that 'Platinum' was only interested in fighting on a Jake Paul card if he were to be fighting 'The Problem Child' himself:
"They did call my people, his people called my people, and talked about possibly strategically placing me on a Jake Paul card. But the thing is, we're not trying to get on the card so that your card gets bought because of me, unless I'm fighting you."
Jake Paul and Ariel Helwani exhange war of words after Paul is critical of Rockhold vs. Costa
Jake Paul was quick to share his evalutation of the fight between Luke Rockhold and Paulo Costa at UFC 278.
'The Problem Child' was far from impressed with either man's performance, and engaged in an argument on Twitter with Ariel Helwani to prove his point.
Paul wrote this in response to Helwani's reaction to the fight between Rockhold and Costa, with things heating up from there:
"Dog sh*t Ariel"
Helwani and Paul will have to agree-to-disagree on this topic, as their respective definitions of what a 'good fight' entails are vastly different.
The bout, which was Rockhold's first since 2019, went the full three rounds, with Costa emerging victorious on the scorecards.