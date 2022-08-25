"He's a nice, ripe tomato" - Mike Perry believes Jake Paul will look "pretty in a trophy case" for him, reveals conversation with his team

Jake Paul has been calling out MMA fighters and boxers of every kind since he entered the world of combat sports. The tables seem to have turned, with Paul often being called out, this time by none other than Mike Perry.

Perry fought Michael 'Venom' Page at the Bare Knuckle FC event on August 20 and was victorious. 'Platinum' then called out 'The Problem Child', feeling that he is the ideal matchup for the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Perry said:

"He's a nice ripe tomato, you know, he's pretty... he's pretty. He looks pretty good on the trophy case for me. And I think I'm the perfect fight for him, I'm trying to help him out. He wants to be solidified as a real fighter, and I'm the realest, grittiest fighter on the planet. People are starting to know that... I think it makes a lot of sense."

Watch the video below:

Perry also stated that his team had been contacted by Paul's team, and that 'Platinum' was only interested in fighting on a Jake Paul card if he were to be fighting 'The Problem Child' himself:

"They did call my people, his people called my people, and talked about possibly strategically placing me on a Jake Paul card. But the thing is, we're not trying to get on the card so that your card gets bought because of me, unless I'm fighting you."

Jake Paul and Ariel Helwani exhange war of words after Paul is critical of Rockhold vs. Costa

Jake Paul was quick to share his evalutation of the fight between Luke Rockhold and Paulo Costa at UFC 278.

'The Problem Child' was far from impressed with either man's performance, and engaged in an argument on Twitter with Ariel Helwani to prove his point.

Paul wrote this in response to Helwani's reaction to the fight between Rockhold and Costa, with things heating up from there:

"Dog sh*t Ariel"

Jake Paul @jakepaul @arielhelwani these people are paid for skill and that was dog shit @arielhelwani these people are paid for skill and that was dog shit

Jake Paul @jakepaul @arielhelwani Imagine me on my knees begging for air in my fights… what would people say? Im a legend.. lol no they’d call me a YouTuber … YALL are sick and twisted with your favoritism and delusion @arielhelwani Imagine me on my knees begging for air in my fights… what would people say? Im a legend.. lol no they’d call me a YouTuber … YALL are sick and twisted with your favoritism and delusion

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani @jakepaul Luke has been doing this for over a decade. He hasn’t fought for 3+ years. He almost had his leg amputated. Broke his jaw in his last fight. This has nothing to do with you. I’ve never said that about you. If you can’t respect what that man just overcame I don’t know what to say @jakepaul Luke has been doing this for over a decade. He hasn’t fought for 3+ years. He almost had his leg amputated. Broke his jaw in his last fight. This has nothing to do with you. I’ve never said that about you. If you can’t respect what that man just overcame I don’t know what to say

Jake Paul @jakepaul



Does he want a binky?



Fighting is the only sport where people listen to excuses.. in other sports your CUT and never talked about..



He also didn’t over come anything? He lost.. go home… @arielhelwani Boo Hoo Ariel every athlete has excuses.Does he want a binky?Fighting is the only sport where people listen to excuses.. in other sports your CUT and never talked about..He also didn’t over come anything? He lost.. go home… @arielhelwani Boo Hoo Ariel every athlete has excuses. Does he want a binky?Fighting is the only sport where people listen to excuses.. in other sports your CUT and never talked about.. He also didn’t over come anything? He lost.. go home…

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani @jakepaul Disappointing to hear this from you. You either care about the pioneers who paved the way for people your age to fight or you don’t. Nothing embarassing about that fight. Only thing I saw was two guys who refused to quit and left it all out there. Infinite respect to them. @jakepaul Disappointing to hear this from you. You either care about the pioneers who paved the way for people your age to fight or you don’t. Nothing embarassing about that fight. Only thing I saw was two guys who refused to quit and left it all out there. Infinite respect to them.

Jake Paul @jakepaul



They did nothing for this sport. Tf are you saying?! Goodnight bro. @arielhelwani Luke Rick hold and Paulo as pioneers?? Lol you must be drunk …They did nothing for this sport. Tf are you saying?! Goodnight bro. @arielhelwani Luke Rick hold and Paulo as pioneers?? Lol you must be drunk …They did nothing for this sport. Tf are you saying?! Goodnight bro.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani @jakepaul Yes, a Strikeforce and UFC champ who has been a pro pre-2010 is a pioneer. @jakepaul Yes, a Strikeforce and UFC champ who has been a pro pre-2010 is a pioneer.

Helwani and Paul will have to agree-to-disagree on this topic, as their respective definitions of what a 'good fight' entails are vastly different.

The bout, which was Rockhold's first since 2019, went the full three rounds, with Costa emerging victorious on the scorecards.

