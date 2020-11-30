Mike Perry and Ben Askren ready to fight Jake Paul after his brutal KO of Nate Robinson

UFC welterweight contender Mike Perry and retired MMA star Ben Askren have taken to their official social media accounts and expressed their willingness to fight Jake Paul.

Perry and Askren are now seemingly interested in fighting Paul after the latter’s brutal KO of Nate Robinson this weekend.

Jake Paul delivered a scary KO of Nate Robinson in their professional boxing bout

23-year-old Jake Paul is considered to be one of the most popular internet personalities in the world today. Jake and his older brother Logan, 25, are counted amongst the most successful YouTube stars and are well-known figures in mainstream pop culture as well.

Additionally, both Logan and Jake are known for having competed in white-collar boxing matches against fellow YouTube superstars KSI and Deji respectively.

Jake Paul took his boxing career one step further earlier this year, as he made his professional boxing debut in January against AnEsonGib, whom Jake defeated via first-round TKO.

Having emerged victorious in his professional boxing debut, Jake Paul then proceeded to face former NBA player Nate Robinson. Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson was a part of the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. exhibition boxing match’s fight card.

The Tyson vs. RJJ exhibition matchup was the evening’s headlining bout, but Paul vs. Robinson served as the co-main event. Paul dominated the fight throughout, beating Robinson to the punch and landing beautiful counter-punches on the former NBA player.

He scored multiple knockdowns of Robinson in the fight and ended the bout with a vicious knockdown in round two. This one would prove to be the final knockdown of the matchup, as a bull-rushing Robinson was caught with a monstrous right hand to the head by Jake Paul.

Nate Robinson fell face-first to the mat and lay motionless for a while, before eventually regaining consciousness.

Mike Perry and Ben Askren are ready to fight Jake Paul

Jake Paul subsequently reiterated that he’d like to face UFC stars like Conor McGregor and McGregor’s training partner, Bellator fighter Dillon Danis.

Moreover, Jake Paul has time and again asserted that he’d like to fight Jorge Masvidal and Ben Askren. Paul and Askren are no strangers to one another, having engaged in a long-running social media feud.

Paul has often indicated that he’d like to face the UFC stars in the professional boxing realm, and not in MMA. On that note, Mike Perry has now taken to Twitter and suggested that he’d be open to fighting Jake Paul.

“I mean if you want to be serious I think it would be cool to fight @jakepaul, he did a good job last night and I could use a nap if he’s handing em out.”

Meanwhile, Ben Askren continued taking jibes at Jake Paul.

“Who wouldn’t want to get paid to beat up a no talent YOuTube star who nobody likes”

Would you like to see Mike Perry and/or Ben Askren face Jake Paul in a professional boxing ring? Sound off in the comments.