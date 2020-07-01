Mike Perry calls out Nate Diaz; Says the latter doesn't stand a chance against 'Platinum'

Nate Diaz has been called out by another notable name from the Welterweight Division.

Will Diaz respond to Perry's callout and eventually face him in the Octagon?

Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz has been put on notice once again, this time by another Welterweight fighter.

In the aftermath of his win over Mickey Gall over the past weekend in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 4, Mike Perry sat down for an interview with Ariel Helwani on The Helwani Show.

During the conversation, Perry also spoke on fellow Welterweight Nate Diaz, claiming that the latter doesn't stand a chance of hitting Perry hard enough and 'Platinum' would beat him the same way Jorge Masvidal did at UFC 244.

Nate Diaz called out by Mike Perry

Not only did Mike Perry make such a bold statement over the past weekend but he has now called out Nate Diaz, claiming that the is a weak and skinnier version of Perry's last UFC opponent, Mickey Gall. (H/T: MacLife)

“I think he’s a skinny, weak little f*** like Mickey Gall."

Perry added that he respects Diaz's achievements in the sport so far and praised him for everything he has achieved so far. However, the talented Welterweight fighter believes that the 'Stockton Slugger' has weak "salt and pepper punches". 'Platinum' also claimed that if he ever crossed paths with Diaz in the Octagon, it would look the same as the Mickey Gall fight.

“I mean, I respect what he’s done in the sport. He plays the guard game in jiu-jitsu, he thinks he can box with that little weak-a** punches he’s got, little salt and pepper punches. He doesn’t stand a chance to hit me hard enough. I’d hit him on the feet the same way Jorge Masvidal did. And I’d play his guard. I’d get half guard, sit on top of him, it’d look exactly the same as the Mickey Gall fight did, to be honest with you."

Mike Perry then analyzed a potential fight between him and Nate Diaz, stating that the latter would probably try to box with 'Platinum' in the Octagon. However, Perry would sit Diaz down with his power punches. Perry finally concluded by stating that he always thought he would beat Nate Diaz in a potential fight.

“If you guys like that fight, then yeah, you’ll probably like the Nate Diaz fight too. He’s a little more durable, he’ll probably try to stand there and box back with me. But my power punches, I’ll sit him down. Everybody knows he’s durable, so I’ll bust that eye open again. What can I say? That’s not hate. That’s not me hating on Nate Diaz. He’s done things in the sport. He’s made money. Good for him, dude. I’ve always thought I’d beat that guy and it’s as simple as that. We’re talking about one on one, in the ring, fighting. And I win.”

Nate Diaz was last seen in Octagon action at UFC 244 and it remains to be seen if he will step back into the Octagon or not after his loss to Jorge Masvidal.