Mike Perry calls out Robbie Lawler for a bare knuckle boxing match

Mike Perry has quickly turned himself into the face of BKFC due to his exploits in the world of bare-knuckle boxing. He is currently undefeated, with a record of three wins, including a TKO in his recent win at BKFC 41. 'Platinum' is not only notable for his unbeaten BKFC streak, but his choice of opponents.

All three men he has faced in his bare-knuckle boxing career, thus far, have been MMA fighters. He last TKO'd former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold, and it looks like he has now set his sights on another former titleholder in Robbie Lawler, who 'Platinum' recently called out on Twitter.

Expand Tweet

'Ruthless' retired from active MMA competition after a storybook ending to his career, with a 38-second knockout over Niko Price at UFC 290. Despite hanging his MMA gloves, Lawler has said nothing about other combat sports, which prompted Perry to challenge him to a bare-knuckle boxing bout on Twitter.

If Lawler accepts, he'll be the fourth straight MMA fighter that 'Platinum' will have faced, as he also took on former Bellator superstar Michael 'Venom' Page and TUF alumnus Julian Lane. Mike Perry even flirted with the idea of locking horns with former UFC double champion Conor McGregor.

After dispatching Luke Rockhold at BKFC 41, 'Platinum' had an impromptu face-off with the Irishman in the ring, teasing a future matchup. And with 'The Notorious' recently challenging influencer boxing star KSI to a bare-knuckle bout, it seems that the Irishman's interest in BKFC is growing.

However, as things stand, there's no official news on who Mike Perry will face next.

What was Mike Perry's UFC run like?

Mike Perry made his UFC debut to a significant amount of hype, as he made his first octagon appearance with an undefeated record that consisted of seven straight knockout wins. His first two UFC bouts went accordingly, as he scored back-to-back KO/TKOs, before taking on Alan Jouban.

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately, 'Platinum's' unbeaten run came to a halt as he tasted defeat for the first time. While he bounced back with a two-fight win streak, he later went 3-7 in his next 10 bouts, before making the move to bare-knuckle boxing.