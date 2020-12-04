Mike Perry calls out UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev with insulting tweet

UFC welterweight star Mike Perry has taken to his official social media account to take a jibe at MMA sensation Khamzat Chimaev.

Mike Perry composed a tweet that certain sections of the MMA community view as a tad insulting towards Khamzat Chimaev. Many believe that Perry is suggesting that he is willing to fight Chimaev. Platinum Perry’s tweet in question read:

“Did kumquat @KChimaev find an opp ?”

Mike Perry is coming off a loss at UFC 255

Mike Perry last competed at UFC 255 on November 21st, 2020. He lost via unanimous decision to Tim Means, but the loss was overshadowed by the fact that Perry missed weight for the fight after flaunting his junk food diet.

Perry was the recipient of a considerable amount of criticism for missing the 171-pound non-title bout welterweight limit for his UFC 255 matchup against Tim Means.

Resultantly, Perry forfeited 30 percent of his UFC 255 fight purse to his opponent Means. In the fight itself, Perry got off to a good start, showcasing excellent grappling skills in round one of the fight.

However, Means utilized his jab to great effect in the fight and fought from long range to keep the dangerous KO artist Perry at bay.

Tim Means outworked Mike Perry on the feet in rounds two and three, with Perry being unable to enter close range and use his vaunted knockout power to hurt Means.

Perry ended up losing via unanimous decision to Means, and it’s unclear where the talented welterweight fighter goes after his lackluster showing at UFC 255.

Khamzat Chimaev’s fight with Leon Edwards has been postponed

Khamzat Chimaev made his UFC debut in July 2020 and has amassed three spectacular victories in the time since.

Chimaev competes in both the welterweight and middleweight divisions. Borz (The Chechen Wolf) last fought in September, scoring a terrifyingly violent 17-second KO win against veteran UFC fighter Gerald Meerschaert.

Khamzat Chimaev with a huge knockout! This guy is the real deal 🔥



17 seconds was all it took this time out 😳 #UFCVegas11 pic.twitter.com/aHPkUrZEj3 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) September 20, 2020

Chimaev was subsequently booked to face high-ranking welterweight contender Leon Edwards in the main event bout of UFC Vegas 17. The UFC Vegas 17 fight card is set to take place on December 19th, 2020.

Nevertheless, Chimaev reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 in late November but the belief was that he’d still be able to fight on December 19th.

A couple of days later, Leon Edwards withdrew from the fight after testing positive for COVID-19. Edwards is said to have been affected much worse than Chimaev, owing to which their fight has been scrapped from the UFC Vegas 17 event. Chimaev is now likely to face Edwards early next year.

