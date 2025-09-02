  • home icon
  Mike Perry claps back at Darren Till after claims he ducked boxing fight: "Don't say I won't take it when I have the paperwork"

Mike Perry claps back at Darren Till after claims he ducked boxing fight: "Don't say I won't take it when I have the paperwork"

By Nishant Zende.
Published Sep 02, 2025 08:47 GMT
Mike Perry (right) fires back at Darren Till (left) for ducking allegations. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Mike Perry (right) fires back at Darren Till (left) for ducking allegations. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Mike Perry recently clapped back at Darren Till for seemingly accusing him of avoiding a potential clash. Perry rubbished Till's claims and made it clear that he was down to fight the Englishman if the purse made sense.

It's no secret that Perry and Till have no love for each other. The two former UFC stars have taken shots at each other via social media and interviews over the years, with their history of being training partners fueling the fire. While they've both expressed an interest in throwing down in the ring or in the cage, they've never been officially booked against each other.

After Till's impressive third-round knockout victory over Luke Rockhold at Misfits Boxing 22 last weekend, he slammed Perry, Jake Paul, Jorge Masvidal, and Andrew Tate for allegedly ducking him.

also-read-trending Trending

After @mmafighting shared Till's comments via an Instagram post, Perry took to the comments section to issue his clarification and wrote:

"It’s just not true, I’m booked for more, at a smaller weight, with no gloves on. Don’t say I won’t take it when I have the paperwork. I’d box you @darrentill2.0, just has to make sense."
When Darren Till called out Mike Perry while revealing BKFC offer

Earlier this year, Darren Till offered to fight Mike Perry in a boxing match and a bare-knuckle clash. While the Englishman wasn't too keen on a BKFC outing, he made it clear he was willing to risk it if Perry agreed to a boxing match first.

In an interview with MMA Fighting, Till addressed a potential fight against Perry and recalled his sparring sessions with the American back in the day. He said:

“I think we both do want to fight each other. His manager’s having a little c*ck off with me at the moment. Malki [Kawa] sort your shit out, mate, you little crab. I’d love for it to happen. I think it’s going to happen at some point because we’re both there all the time. He’s got his promotion, they offered me some money to fight. It’s good money to be fair. Was it enough? I don’t know."
He continued:

“We’ve got to get the weight right and stuff like that because I am the bigger guy. He knows that... I’ve never really talked about our sparring, but he likes to talk about sparring. I punched him from pillar to post. What’s he on about? I’d love to fight him, I really would, and he’s a good guy. He’s a family man. He’s made a lot of money. I’m not a hater. I’m happy for the guy.” [H/t: MMA Fighting]
Nishant Zende.






