Mike Perry credits Jon Jones for introducing him to Latory Gonzalez

UFC welterweight “Platinum” Mike Perry credited UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones for introducing him to his current girlfriend, Latory Gonzalez. Mike Perry and Gonzalez have been making the headlines recently due to the former's decision to have his girlfriend in his corner during the fight.

Mike Perry will face Mickey Gall in the co-main event of UFC on ESPN 12 this Saturday night in Las Vegas, and has generated widespread interest in the fight mostly because he chose to let his girlfriend corner him.

Speaking to CBS Sports, Mike Perry revealed how the light heavyweight champ, Jones helped him meet Gonzalez.

“So I walked in and Jon Jones saw me and he smiled. He looked to his right and he saw Latory and he grabbed her hand and he grabbed my hand. He might have grabbed mine first; it makes me feel better [if I say] he grabbed mine first. He grabbed my hand and brought our hands together and I picked her up and gave her a hug and said, ‘Let’s get out of here.'”

While many fans feel Mike Perry should have had an actual coach in his corner this Saturday, he seems pretty content having his girlfriend get his back.

“This is a ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry fight, bro, and there’s one person in this world who deserves the opportunity for that front row seat and that’s the most beautiful thing that I ever saw. It’s my girl, Latory Gonzalez."

Mike Perry said that Gonzalez is the best motivation he's been looking for all his life.

“[Gonzalez] is new motivation, the best motivation and the motivation I’ve been looking for my whole life,” Perry concluded. “What does a guy fight for? Deep down, the animalistic features we have say that ‘if I could beat that guy and bite his neck before he bites mine, I get to take the pretty girl home.'”