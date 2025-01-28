Mike Perry drops hilarious Will Ferrell GIF reacting to almost being put to sleep by his wife's choke

Mike Perry, a former UFC welterweight, has made waves since joining the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC). Perry’s antics often steal the spotlight outside the ring, and his latest Instagram story is no exception.

The BKFC star recently shared a playful poll asking his followers if they wanted to see his wife, Latory Perry, choke him out, with an overwhelming 90 percent voting "yes."

Initially reluctant, Latory finally agreed to do it if the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills — which happened. True to her word, Latory applied a rear-naked choke on Perry in a video shared online.

Watch the Instagram video below:

'Platinum' Perry sat with his wife, guiding her through the technique of a rear-naked choke. He adjusted her hand placement, encouraged her to breathe steadily, and instructed her to apply consistent pressure.

To signal the moment he lost consciousness, Perry raised his hands before briefly going limp as Latory executed the move.

After the clip was reshared by the ESPN MMA account, Perry reacted in the comments with a GIF of Will Ferrell.

Screenshot of Perry's 'GIF' comment on Instagram [Image courtesy on @espnmma]

BKFC chief claims Dana White must play ball for blockbuster Mike Perry showdown

Mike Perry has become the undeniable face of bare-knuckle boxing, drawing comparisons to Conor McGregor for his charisma and star power.

Despite being the biggest draw in BKFC history, Perry recently surprised fans by showing discontent toward the promotion.

'Platinum' Perry recently expressed frustration with BKFC, claiming limited opportunities and hinting at feeling fired, possibly influenced by Conor McGregor’s support of the sport.

However, tensions seem to have cooled, with signs pointing to Perry’s return to action soon. BKFC President David Feldman teased an exciting potential matchup, pittingufc-champion-bkfc-clash-urging-comeback-retirement" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-is-sponsored="false"> Perry against UFC legend Robbie Lawler in a high-profile showdown:

“I mean there’s a possibility [of a Mike Perry vs. Robbie Lawler fight happening], you know? The UFC has to go along with that. There’s a possibility for that and a few other things. It looks like March for Mike, he’s definitely coming back… We’ve been talking with his management team,”

Watch the video below:

