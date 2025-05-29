Mike Perry expresses interest in bare knuckle boxing fights against Conor McGregor and Jake Paul

Mike Perry recently took aim at Conor McGregor and Jake Paul and expressed interest in fighting them under the BKFC banner. Perry has been a massive star for the promotion and appears to be looking to capitalize on that with very lucrative bouts.

Perry has thrived in the bare-knuckle boxing environment and has become synonymous with BKFC since transitioning from MMA. 'Platinum' is the current BKFC King of Violence champion with an unbeaten 5-0 record that includes wins over Michael 'Venom' Page, Luke Rockhold, Eddie Alvarez and Thiago Alves.

In his latest appearance on Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo's Pound 4 Pound podcast, Perry named McGregor and Paul as opponents he is eyeing. The UFC veteran mentioned that 'The Problem Child' had already refused to fight him and challenged 'The Notorious' to drop his gloves and meet him in the ring for the promotion he serves as a partial owner for. He said:

"Conor's over there playing around. Get your a** back in the ring. Let's do something. Proper 12, your whiskey dropped you, I'll drop you... Yeah [I'd like to fight McGregor in bare knuckle]. I'd like to fight Jake [Paul] in bare knuckle, but he wouldn't do it."

Check out Mike Perry's comments below:

Mike Perry disputes Jake Paul and Conor McGregor's reported earnings

Mike Perry also responded after Henry Cejudo asked whether BKFC could afford to pay Jake Paul.

In the aforementioned clip, Cejudo noted that Paul reportedly earned $40 million for his bout against Mike Tyson. Perry disputed that and mentioned that he doesn't know how accurate Paul or McGregor's earnings are by using the Irishman's purchases as an example:

"Of course [BKFC would pay Paul]... I don't know if any numbers in history were even true. Conor made $100 million then he bought a $12 million yacht. I don't know how much is much."

Check out the full episode featuring Mike Perry below:

About the author Giancarlo Aulino Giancarlo Aulino is an MMA news writer and interviewer at Sportskeeda. Having been onboard since 2021, Aulino has written list articles, before transitioning to MMA news writing.



In addition to writing at Sportskeeda, Aulino can be heard on VIBE 105.5FM in Toronto, Canada, where he conducts interviews called 'VIBEtalks.' Aulino's segments have featured many respected athletes, broadcasters, and celebrities. In 2024, Aulino, along with his VIBE 105 Sports team members, rebranded their content to The Game Plan 'TGP'.



In addition to MMA, Aulino was previously a pro wrestling writer and soccer (Football) reporter and covered Toronto FC (Major League Soccer) and York United FC (Canadian Premier League).



Follow him on Twitter: @Gian_411 Know More

