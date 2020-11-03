Following Robbie Lawler's withdrawal from the UFC 255 card, Mike Perry has now found himself a new opponent in the form of Tim Means. The newly-booked Welterweight fight was first reported by ESPN's Ariel Helwani.

Mike Perry was initially expected to face former UFC Welterweight Champion, Robbie Lawler. However, due to the latter's withdrawal, Perry was left without an opponent for the November 21st pay-per-view.

According to an initial report from Ariel Helwani, sources have claimed that veteran fighter Tim Means will now be stepping in for UFC 255. "The Dirty Bird", much like "Ruthless" Robbie Lawler, is also known for engaging in his fights.

Mike Perry vs. Tim Means booked for UFC 255 on Nov. 21, sources say. Means replaces Robbie Lawler, who withdrew last week. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 2, 2020

After the withdrawal of Robbie Lawler, Mike Perry initially called for a fight against UFC sensation Khamzat Chimaev. But, with "The Wolf" being booked against Leon Edwards for December, it was unlikely for Chimaev to face Perry a month prior.

That being said, UFC Middleweight Kevin Holland did offer to step in for Lawler. After his win at UFC Vegas 12, the former was even further determined to face Mike Perry.

As things stand though, the UFC has proceeded with Mike Perry vs. Tim Means. It remains to be seen if the fight will be added to the UFC 255 main card or not.

Mike Perry's last UFC fight

Mike Perry was last seen in the Octagon back in June when he dispatched Mickey Gall in a comprehensive win. With the victory, "Platinum" went on to call out Darren Till. However, with the Englishman being focused on the Middleweight division, Perry switched his focus.

UFC 255 is scheduled for November 21st and will feature two huge title fights, with both UFC Flyweight Championships on the line. Champions Deiveson Figueiredo and Valentina Shevchenko will be defending their straps on the night. Mike Perry will aim to make a huge impact himself on his return to the Octagon.