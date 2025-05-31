Mike Perry heaps praise on Jake Paul in honest review of the former Disney star's boxing venture: "He's consistent with his camp"

Jake Paul’s rise in boxing hasn’t come without criticism, but Mike Perry isn’t one of the doubters. After stepping in on short notice to fight Paul in July 2024, Perry believes that the YouTuber-turned-boxer deserves respect.

Ad

Paul beat Perry by TKO in the sixth round and dominated the fight for as long as it lasted. Despite the loss, Perry had nothing but praise for Paul.

He pointed out Paul’s commitment to training, his consistency with his camp, and his willingness to invest in proper preparation. While Perry doesn’t believe Paul is a world-class contender yet, he respects his work ethic.

Sharing his thoughts on Paul's boxing career in a recent episode of the Pound 4 Pound with Kamaru Usman & Henry Cejudo Podcast, Perry said:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

“He’s consistent with his camp. He’s paying his camp well. He’s got the best training that he can buy with his money around him. To prepare for a boxing match, which is different from bare knuckle, I needed more than three and a half weeks.”

He added:

“We had to give him credit. He has gotten a lot better. Is he a professional contender? No! But I will say this about Jake Paul. Jake’s good. Jake’s pretty good. Nobody will give him credit. That’s fine. I’d like to get a better chance to take it from him.”

Ad

Check out Mike Perry's comments below (18:45):

Ad

Mike Perry calls out Conor McGregor for a bare-knuckle showdown

Mike Perry is eyeing another massive fight after going 5–0 in BKFC and claiming the King of Violence title. Perry says he’s earned his spot at the top of the bare-knuckle world and wants Conor McGregor next.

With McGregor recently stepping into BKFC as a part-owner and ambassador, Perry believes it’s time for the UFC star to stop promoting from the sidelines and start fighting. He called out McGregor in the aforementioned podcast episode, stating:

“Conor’s over there playing around. Get your ass back in the ring and let’s do something. Platinum Tequila versus Proper Twelve. Your whiskey dropped you, I’ll drop you. Conor’s doing a great job as far as promoting, talking the game up in BKFC, getting you excited about the fights that you didn’t care about otherwise before. I’m grateful for all the people who have paid attention to the bare-knuckle fights that I’ve had.”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.