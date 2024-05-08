Mike Perry holds out for biggest payday, rejects Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. bout on Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson's undercard

Mike Perry recently said that he turned down an opportunity to fight Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on the undercard of the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson event, citing a less-than-appealing financial proposal.

Paul and the former undisputed heavyweight are scheduled to face off in an eight-round bout on July 20 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Additionally, the co-main event features a highly anticipated rematch between undisputed super lightweight world champion Katie Taylor and unified featherweight titleholder Amanda Serrano.

However, details regarding the remainder of the fight card, which will be livestreamed on Netflix, are still pending announcement.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, 'Platinum' stated that he was presented with an opportunity to fight the former WBC middleweight champion on the undercard of the Paul vs. Tyson event. However, he opted to decline the offer in favor of a more financially rewarding opportunity:

"I'm interested in being on that Mike Tyson Netflix card to get that exposure against this certified professional boxer [Chavez Jr.]. But the money... and then there was another option, and I could only pick one of them. There was an option where I had more money, and it would possibly open more doors. If there were some incentives involved, then I was like, You know, this will be more interesting."

Check out Mike Perry's comments below:

Perry recently secured a swift first-round knockout victory over Thiago Alves in the main event of BKFC KnuckleMania 4 last month. After his victory, the 32-year-old American wasted no time challenging Darren Till to a fight he had been pursuing for months.

However, in an interview with MMA Fighting, Perry asserted that Till had previously declined a $2 million offer to step into the ring with him.

Mike Perry intrigued by potential crossover fight against Caleb Plant

During the same interview with MMA Fighting, Mike Perry expressed his interest in stepping into the squared circle with Caleb Plant for a potential crossover boxing match. 'Platinum' also conveyed his admiration for the former IBF super middleweight champion:

"Absolutely, there’s some incredible boxers out there. Some of them are so good at throwing hands that they could come over and get the show. For example, I’ve heard the name Caleb Plant come across the desk and I was very interested in that. I think he’s an incredible fighter, and I would love to have the recognition to face a guy like that."