Mike Perry names the list of fighters he hopes to cross paths with in UFC

Mike Perry is arguably one of UFC's most controversial yet exciting fighters of all time. In his last outing for the promotion, Platinum dispatched the talented Mickey Gall with ease and then further proceeded to call out his arch-rival Darren Till.

As things stand though, Darren Till isn't the only fighter Mike Perry wants a shot at, as the welterweight fighter recently took to Instagram and shared a very controversial post where he named eight fighters he has on his "death wish list".

In a now-deleted post, Mike Perry noted that he would love to cross paths in numerous UFC talents, including the likes of Darren Till and promotion newcomer Khamzat Chimaev, who has been making all the noise since marking his spectacular debut at the UFC Fight Island.

Perry's list can be seen in the following image and as it stands, Platinum would love a crack against the likes of Niko Price, Nicolas Dalby, Daniel Rodriguez, Emil Meek, Khamzat Chimaev, Michel Pereira, Mounir Lazzez, and Darren Till, all of whom are on his list.

Mike Perry's fan-made list

Who could be next in line for Mike Perry?

It remains to be seen if Mike Perry is willing to move up to the UFC Middleweight DIvision for a fight against Darren Till, who now competes at 185. Perry has been quite vocal regarding a fight against The Gorilla and following his win over Gall in June, the welterweight fighter also asked to train with middleweight sensation Yoel Romero, with whom Perry did get a few workouts in.

Following his last Octagon outing against Mickey Gall, Platinum did get in public trouble when he was involved in an altercation in a restaurant in Texas and knocked out a fellow patron unconscious. After the incident though, Perry did apologize for his actions to the UFC and to the sponsors, as well. Mike Perry could also possibly draw any of the fights from his list for his next Octagon outing.