Mike Perry posts an update on his condition after worryingly gory Instagram videos

Mike Perry has posted an update on his condition after his recent worryingly gory Instagram videos.

Perry has once again taken to Instagram and posted a couple of video clips in the Stories section. One clip shows him receiving medical treatment; getting his wounds stitched up. Meanwhile, another video features someone, presumably Perry, walking his dog. Fans can view Perry's videos on THIS link (Viewer's discretion is advised).

Mike Perry’s earlier Instagram Stories, which contained some rather disturbing video clips of him bleeding on the floor, had many in the MMA community worried about the UFC Welterweight star’s wellbeing.

The popular fighter had posted the gory video clips on his Instagram Stories section. The videos showed Perry recording himself. It started with him lying on the floor, on his back. Perry then moved the camera and showed a broken glass door.

Following this, The Platinum moved the camera again and revealed his legs that were in a pool of blood. Based on what one could see in the brief video clips, Perry’s left leg appeared to be bleeding.

However, the latest clip posted by Perry shows him undergoing treatment at a medical facility, indicating that both his legs might have been wounded. This update posted by the UFC Welterweight fighter on his Instagram Stories section was followed by another video that showed an individual walking Perry’s dog.

The belief is that the individual, whose hand can be seen holding the dog’s leash in the video, is Perry. The caption included in this video read – “Daddy’s on duty”.

This, in turn, has led many of The Platinum’s fans to believe that he has received medical attention and is on the road to recovery.

Mike Perry aims to return to his winning ways in 2021

UFC Fight Night Jacare v Hermansson

Considered by many as one of the most naturally gifted fighters in the sport of MMA today, Mike Perry has often been criticized for not having a professional team who can help him prepare for his fights.

Perry has trained with several notable fighters and coaches in the industry, including a stint at the world-renowned Jackson Wink MMA Academy in Albuquerque, New Mexico. In his most recent fight, Mike Perry only had his pregnant girlfriend Latory Gonzalez and a friend named Matthew in his corner.

The Platinum’s aforementioned fight was against Tim Means at UFC 255 on November 21st, 2020. He missed weight and ended up losing to Means via unanimous decision. Perry subsequently vowed to improve, aiming to return to the back to winning ways in 2021.