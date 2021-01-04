Bleeding episode: What happened to Mike Perry?

Mike Perry released a disturbing video on Sunday that left many fans concerned for his health and well-being.

(Disclaimer: This article features graphic footage.)

The UFC welterweight posted photos and videos of him laying on the floor in a pool of blood. After showing the blood, Perry then shows a broken glass door with shards strewn around it.

Full video. This is really disturbing pic.twitter.com/JexmgI4S1t — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) January 4, 2021

The video is hard to watch, and Perry then sent out a tweet about the situation, which caused more people to worry about him.

No matter what I do it’s never enough. So I act out. Happy to spill my own blood. — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) January 4, 2021

"No matter what I do it’s never enough. So I act out. Happy to spill my own blood," Perry wrote.

Mike Perry's troubled past

This is not the first time that Mike Perry has featured in troubling videos.

Earlier this year, after "Platinum" beat Mickey Gall, a video surfaced of Perry yelling the N-word and allegedly punching an elderly man in a bar. After the incident went viral, many fans called for him to be cut, and the UFC said he wouldn't be offered a fight until he got help.

“UFC is aware and troubled by the video that was released last night concerning Mike Perry,” UFC officials said in the statement. “The conduct displayed by Perry is not reflective of that of our organization. Perry apologized for his behavior and acknowledged he was disappointed with himself that his actions may have reflected poorly on UFC.

“He further acknowledged that he believes he has some issues related to alcohol abuse and has informed UFC that he has committed to immediately seek professional treatment, including substance and behavioral counseling. At this time, UFC has informed Perry that he will not be offered a bout, and the parties have agreed to evaluate next steps for Perry following the completion of his treatment program.“

Although the UFC claimed he wouldn't be offered a fight, Perry was offered one just a couple of months later against Robbie Lawler at UFC 255. Lawler, however, had to pull out and was replaced by Tim Means, who beat Platinum by decision.

In his UFC career, Mike Perry is 7-7 but he is only 3-6 in his last nine. He does hold notable wins over Paul Felder, Alex Oliveira, and Jake Ellenberger.

Whether or not the UFC will do something to help Mike Perry is uncertain at this point. The hope for many, though, is Perry does get help as this was the latest in a series of incidents that indicate he is not in the best of health at the minute.