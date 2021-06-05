Mike Perry proposes a boxing match against Colby Covington

Mike Perry has proposed a boxing match between himself and Colby Covington.

A fan-favorite KO artist, Mike Perry has just one fight left on his current UFC contract and is on a two-fight losing streak. The consensus in the MMA community is that Perry might not be re-signed by the UFC if he were to lose his next fight.

Additionally, Mike Perry has also been accused of not paying his gym percentage fee from his most recent fight to the MMA Masters gym, where he trained for the fight.

Speaking to The Schmo, MMA Masters’ star pupil Colby Covington alleged that Mike Perry was a negative influence at the gym and hadn’t paid the aforementioned gym percentage fee. The very next day, The Schmo proceeded to ask the 29-year-old for his thoughts on Covington’s allegations.

Mike Perry responded by stating –

“Yeah, I appreciate my side of the story, you know what I mean. Listen, I tried to pay those guys. I tried to do business with those guys. I spoke with them. They seemed to think that they were gonna get – well, whoever I talked to over Instagram, I said, ‘What’s up, man. I wanna pay you guys something like this. If you don’t like that number, tell me what you think you deserve’. And there was no message response back."

"You know, I like the guys on the team. Really, the one who helped me the most was Majdeddine Ayadi. That’s who was there with me in the corner. The team didn’t come, and they still seem to think they’re gonna get this full percentage. So, people can throw dirt on my name, but I tried to do business and they didn’t want to communicate it. If you wanted some money, I worked out for two months. What do you want per month? The gym membership is like a 150 per month. I was gonna give you a 1000 to 2000 dollars. I didn’t win. I’m not the highest-paid fighter in the business. And what do you guys think you deserve? Me and Majdeddine did all the work."

"The coaches, Daniel (Valverde) and Cesar (Carneiro), I have nothing bad to say about them. I don’t feel that they’re there saying bad things about me. It’s just Colby looking for clout ‘cause he gets no attention ‘cause he doesn’t fight. Maybe we can do a Showtime boxing match since I’m not high enough up in the (UFC welterweight) rankings."

"I don’t wanna wrestle anyways. I’m tired of you guys hugging and sh**. So, I’m trying to punch people in the face, and I’m trying to train that way too. I don’t want to do all the wrestling and grappling and sh** like that, even though I’m pretty good at it.”

Mike Perry suggested that it isn’t as though he’s bad in the wrestling and grappling aspects of fighting. However, he emphasized that he aims to punch people in the face rather than grapple with them.

Mike Perry has asserted that he’s a prizefighter and has his sights set on earning as much money as he can

Mike Perry

Mike Perry continued his point regarding him wanting to punch people in the face rather than grapple. This was also followed by ‘Platinum’ indicating that he’s a prizefighter and aims to earn as much money as he can. Mike Perry said –

“That’s what happens when you train at gyms for years, and then guys are always like, ‘Please, don’t hit me so hard, bro’. And then I get in this bad rhythm of like, just wrestling with them – Because they all complain when I hit them, but then I can be hit as many times as you guys want and no one’s complaining. So, you know what I mean. I’ve always liked boxing and striking. And, you know, I’m a professional fighter, a prizefighter; I fight for the money. And with First Round Management, we’re getting money, you know what I’m saying. We’re gonna get offers and opportunities. I’m really just getting going in this career. And sh**, I mean, I still don’t really know where it’s going to go for me.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Mike Perry’s most recent fight was a unanimous decision loss against Daniel Rodriguez at UFC on ABC: Vettori vs. Holland (April 2021). Meanwhile, Colby Covington’s last fight was a fifth-round TKO win over Tyron Woodley at UFC Fight Night: Covington vs. Woodley (September 2020).

