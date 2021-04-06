Mike Perry's 3 most brutal UFC finishes

Mike Perry is a polarizing character. That’s about the only word that sums up every aspect of the man. He gets people talking. If that’s his aim, he’s one of the best at it.

It feels like Perry has been around the UFC for a while. It might come as a surprise that he only debuted for the promotion in 2016. Since then, he’s amassed a 7-7 UFC record. That doesn’t exactly set the world alight, but one thing Perry’s 14 fights in the promotion hasn’t lacked, is entertainment.

With passionate walkouts, hilariously confusing post-fight interviews, entertaining stare downs and some questionable dancing (who could forget his moves during Alex Oliveira’s entrance…), Perry is a fascinating individual.

UFC on ABC 2

At just 29-years-old, Perry has plenty of fights left in him. 'Platinum' will look to rebound from his loss to Tim Means when he faces Daniel Rodriguez at UFC on ABC 2 this Saturday.

To refresh our Mike Perry memories, here are his three most brutal finishes in the UFC.

#3 Mike Perry vs. Danny Roberts - UFC 204

I love a knockout as much as the next person. But I even let out a big grimace at the shots an unconscious Danny Roberts ate at UFC 204.

Having already knocked out Hyun Gyu Lim on debut, Mike Perry made his second walk to the octagon against Roberts in October 2016. It was an absolute war.

By the third round, both men were rocking each other with punches and stumbling around the cage. It was a real fight for the fans, and it ended in the fashion they were hoping for, with a brutal KO. The Manchester crowd would have hoped their homeboy Roberts would be the man to deal it. Unfortunately for them, Perry's power was too much.

In a 2019 UFC video, Perry spoke about the incredible finish. The win, which was his first venture into a third-round, extended Perry's unbeaten record to 9-0 at the time. Discussing the bout, the 29-year-old said:

"It felt pretty good man. I gotta say, I still got a KO, but I got to go almost a whole 15-minute fight."

Perry did acknowledge the other half of what was a great matchup:

"You know shoutout to him (Danny Roberts), that was a great, great fight that we put on for the crowd and for the UFC"

#2 Mike Perry vs. Alex Reyes - UFC Fight Night 116

The words flush, connection and knee have never fitted together as well as they did after Mike Perry had finished at UFC Fight Night 116.

After losing a fight for the first time in his MMA career to Alan Jouban, Perry bounced back with a vicious knockout of Jake Ellenberger (You might just see that one if you keep reading to the end…). And what’s the best way to follow-up on a highlight reel KO? With another one.

Against late-notice replacement Alex Reyes, Perry left another man unconscious. His weapon of choice on this occasion was a brutal knee. It was clear 'Platinum' was the stronger of the two in the clinch. Just over a minute into the fight, Perry threw knees, elbows and punches while the two held onto each other.

Manipulating the head of the off-balance Reyes to his left, Perry connected with one of the cleanest knees you'll see. Reyes, who hasn't fought since, was out as he hit the ground. After the fight, Perry called out Robbie Lawler. What a fight that would have been at the time.

#1 Mike Perry vs. Jake Ellenberger - UFC Fight Night 108

Lights rarely go out as quickly as Jake Ellenberger’s did. With a vicious elbow out of the clinch, Mike Perry hit the switch. If you’re a fighter and this piece teaches you anything, be careful in the clinch with Mike Perry.

There aren’t many better ways to bounce back from your first MMA loss than with a devastating KO like this. After Jouban became the first blemish on his record, Perry entered 2017 with bad intentions. Unsurprisingly, this finish earned him a Performance of the Night bonus, something he’d repeat just five months later.

In his post-fight interview, Mike Perry watched his handywork and spoke about the left hook that had downed Ellenberger and the brutal finish he found in the second-round.

"I've been setting up that left hook for a few weeks with my boxing coach, I fake it low, throw it high. And I've been setting up that right elbow too cos I knew he wanted to hit me with the overhand right," Mike Perry said.