Mike Perry has taken to his official social media account, following the release of the 911 call audio regarding the alleged domestic violence incident that transpired between him and ex-wife Danielle Nickerson on February 10th, 2020.

Perry also addressed a recent interview in which Nickerson opened up on the domestic abuse she suffered at his hands.

Mike Perry denies his ex-wife Danielle Nickerson’s domestic abuse allegations

Regarding the domestic violence allegations that are being levied against him, Mike Perry took to his official Twitter account preemptively and put forth the following statement.

“It’s come to my attention that a media organization will be running a story in reference to a past issue with my ex wife. I would like to address this here and now. First and foremost, I did not put my hands on my ex at any point in our short term marriage. Secondly, I have already admitted to having an issue with alcohol and I have been a part of an intensive rehab program that was able to help address not only that but also helped me with anger management.”

“After the completion of the course, I have realized that I have said some things in the past that do not put me and what I stand for in the best of light, and for that, I apologize. I am now in a loving relationship where I am looking forward and excited to welcoming my first born. I’m hopeful my ex can move on and find peace as I have.”

Mike Perry has been accused by Danielle Nickerson of domestic violence

The MMA community has presently been rife with speculation concerning what actually transpired on February 10th, 2020, between UFC Welterweight Mike Perry and his former-wife Danielle Nickerson.

Nickerson filed for a protective order against Perry in March of this year. However a Florida judge refused to grant her the protective order.

Advertisement

According to Nickerson, she’d omitted certain facts from the request she’d filed for the order.

Nickerson and Perry divorced in July of this year, and currently, Perry is expecting his first child with his girlfriend Latory Gonzalez.

Danielle Nickerson has been quite vocal regarding the alleged domestic abuse she’d experienced during her relationship with Mike Perry.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Nickerson shed light upon several notable details regarding her relationship with Perry.

Danielle Nickerson explains why she never pressed charges against her ex-husband, Mike Perry, despite alleged domestic violence during their marriage.



Full story: https://t.co/27EHzaOdxr pic.twitter.com/XhkNxGYoxG — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) October 20, 2020

Furthermore, the 911 call that was made by Perry’s mother, Sabra Young, on February 10th, has been released in the public domain.

The audio of the aforesaid 911 call revealed a few rather disturbing claims made by Young, as she claimed that her son (Mike Perry) might hurt Nickerson.

In fact, Young even noted that she feared for her own life, as she revealed that Perry was revving his Mercedes in her front yard while she was speaking over the phone to the emergency dispatcher.