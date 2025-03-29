Mike Perry's Dirty Boxing offers to sign Cain Velasquez for multi-fight contract as soon as his sentence is over, fan react: "Cheap PR"

Mike Perry-owned Dirty Boxing Championship recently announced via their social media channels that they would offer a multi-year contract to Cain Velasquez upon his release from prison. The development sparked varied reactions from MMA fans.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Velasquez was recently hit with a five-year prison sentence for attempted murder of Harry Goularte Jr., a man who allegedly molested his son.

MMA community had rallied behind Velasquez from the beginning, and the support continued even after his conviction. For context, even the judge who handed the sentence was in tears due to the complex nature of the situation.

Check out Dirty Boxing Championship's post below:

The move didn't seem to be appreciated by fight fans on social media, with many making their feelings known. A fan called the move cheap PR, writing:

"Cheap PR driven at Cain's expense in my opinion. He deserves more respect."

Another commented:

"This is a sad level of clout chasing. He doesn't need to fighting when he's 47 years old. Have some class."

A fan wrote:

"Imagine trying to make headlines off his imprisonment, wtf is this."

Check out more reactions below:

Screenshot of comments [Image Source: @DirtyBoxing_ on X]

Screenshot of comments [Image Source: @DirtyBoxing_ on X]

Cain Velasquez's ex-teammate laments about broken judicial system

Cain Velasquez was one of the best fighters to come out of American Kickboxing Academy, where Daniel Cormier, Luke Rockhold, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Josh Thomson, and many others trained.

Thomson was among the closest friends of Velasquez, and in a recent episode of his WEIGHING IN show, he criticized the district attorney who wanted a big prison sentence for the ex-UFC champion. He felt the present judicial system was broken.

"What a piece of sh*t. Yeah, I don’t gotta, I mean, like, I think everyone f**cking agrees. What a piece of sh*t. Like, why are you chasing that? You’re chasing that because it’s Cain Velasquez’s name. You want to make a name for yourself. You can say, 'I put Cain in jail.' Why? Why? It just baffles me, John. Our system is so f**cking broken. So broken," said Thomson.

Check out Josh Thomson's comments below (0:52):

The former Strikeforce lightweight champion alleged that Cain Velasquez's son was not the only victim of Harry Goularte Jr. However, he felt parents were protecting their children and were not coming forward. As such, he urged them to do the needful, citing that the actions of the alleged perpetrator will continue if they don't.

