Mike Perry shares two-word message after Conor McGregor meets with Donald Trump at the White House

UFC megastar Conor McGregor's notable visit to the White House to meet 47th U.S. President Donald Trump, along with his family, has created a buzz on the internet. This garnered a reaction from ex-UFC star Mike Perry.

McGregor visited the White House on St. Patrick’s Day at Trump’s invitation. ‘The Notorious’ met POTUS, tech mogul Elon Musk, and U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The White House's official Instagram handle posted pictures of McGregor meeting with Trump, accompanied by his fiancee Dee Devlin and their four children. The Irish star was seen dressed in a green suit, representing Ireland.

This post sparked a reaction, with many weighing in. That included Mike Perry, who congratulated McGregor, writing:

“Congrats man 👏.”

Check out Mike Perry's comment below:

Mike Perry's comment. [Screenshot courtesy: @platinummikeperry on Instagram]

'The Notorious', who is a part-owner of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, suggested that he fired Perry from the promotion following ‘Platinum’s' loss to Jake Paul in boxing.

However, Perry recently clarified that it was just hot air and that he is still part of BKFC.

Conor McGregor reveals purpose of his visit to the White House

McGregor previously expressed his desire to run for president of Ireland and has often voiced his disappointment with his country’s government, frequently criticizing them on social media.

Many fans are speculating that he might move into politics and never return to the octagon.

The @ChampRDS account on X shared a clip of McGregor announcing his purpose for visiting the White House. The former UFC two-division champion claimed that the Irish government does not take accountability for spending money on overseas issues and illegal immigration, which he claimed is ruining the country.

He stated that he wanted to highlight these concerns to Donald Trump, saying:

"I'm here to raise the issues that people of Ireland face. Our government has long since abandoned the voices of the people of Ireland, and it's high time that America is what aware of what is going on in Ireland."

He continued:

"What is going on in Ireland is a travesty. Our government is the government of zero action with zero accountability. Our money is being spent on overseas issues that has nothing to do with the Irish people. The illegal immigration racket is running ravage on the country... So, issues need to be addressed and the 40 million Irish Americans, as I said, need to hear this."

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:

