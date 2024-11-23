Mike Perry shares two-word reaction to Conor McGregor being found guilty of rape

BKFC star Mike Perry shared a two-word reaction after Conor McGregor was ruled guilty of the sexual assault allegations against him. Perry took a jibe at McGregor despite the Irishman being a co-owner of BKFC.

The origin of the sexual assault case on McGregor dates back to 2018. The plaintiff, Nikita Hand, accused him of raping her in a Dublin hotel around the time of Christmas in 2018. Hand filed the civil action lawsuit against McGregor in 2021, which has finally reached its conclusion.

Due to the civil action nature of the case filed by Hand, McGregor won't be imprisoned. It has since been revealed that the jury in Dublin court ordered McGregor to pay Hand €250,000 ($260,438) in damages.

Perry took a scathing jibe at McGregor following the verdict of the sexual assault case against him. He penned a two-word comment in the replies section of a tweet from the X account @mma_orbit, which read:

"You’re fired"

Notably, McGregor had also laid out a similar diss at Perry after being knocked down several times before losing to Jake Paul via a sixth-round KO on 20 July this year. This time, 'Platinum' took advantage of 'The Notorious's' untoward situation to avenge his insult.

Nikita Hand feared she would never get to see her daughter again while Conor Mcgregor assaulted her

Correspondents from The Irish Mirror have been following the proceedings of the sexual assault case on McGregor pretty closely. A number of their reports detailed Nikita Hand's account of how McGregor committed the heinous act on her.

Hand mentioned that McGregor had pinned her down to restrict her movements. She could only move her head and hence bit McGregor to defend herself. She said:

"The only thing I could move was my head. I bit him but I can’t remember where. He didn’t like it, so he flipped me around and put his arm around my neck and choked me."

Hand also specified that the third choke McGregor put her in was the tightest. It made her feel like she would die. This was also when she thought about potentially never seeing her daughter again. She added:

"I just froze and I couldn't move or breathe and I kept looking at the bedpost and thinking of my daughter. I just kept thinking I would die and not see my daughter again."

Hand's speech after winning the case revealed how her daughter, Freya, was one of her primary supporters throughout the entire process of the case.

