Mike Perry tackles harsh criticism for exposing his teary-eyed son to violence 

Mike Perry forced a corner stoppage out of Eddie Alvarez after two brutal rounds at BKFC 56, which left 'The Underground King' pretty dinged up, with a swollen eye and a battered face.

'Platinum' followed up his statement win with an awe-inspiring callout to MMA megastar Conor McGregor. However, footage of the post-fight interview shows the ecstatic fighter's berserk callout scaring his young son, who is seen crying in his arms.

This led many fans to criticize the fighter for exposing the young child to the unbridled chaos of the violent sport. However, Perry has stood his ground amid such criticisms.

In a social media post following the win, the former UFC superstar hit back at fans for meddling in his personal affairs:

"I can take care of my son and do what I have to do; this moment is special to me because he was upset, but he knows he’s safe in my arms. I told him I love him, and he calmed down. His dad is the absolute toughest, I called ops out for pure sport entertainment, business is busy. 🦾👑"

Watch Mike Perry and his son at BKFC 56 below:

Expand Tweet

With his latest win, Perry is 4-0 in bare-knuckle boxing. Another scary fact is 'Platinum' has forced two of his most recent opponents to quit during their respective fights with him, owing to injuries they sustained.

Many fans now consider Perry one of the greatest fighters to have ever graced BKFC.

Eddie Alvarez heaps praise on 'Battle Axe' Mike Perry

Eddie Alvarez was his best self heading into his bare-knuckle boxing fight with Mike Perry. Per the former UFC lightweight champion, he had an extremely productive training camp in the lead-up to the event.

However, Perry managed to walk him down and earn a TKO win. Talking to media during the post-fight presser of the event, 'The Underground King' gave credit to his opponent for effectively neutralizing his offensive:

"I was surprised that... in sparring, I land these shots on the bigger guys... and I hurt my opponents pretty good, but with bare fists, I thought for sure Mike would go down, he didn't.

"My hats off to Mike Perry. The guy is a f*****g battle axe. He can take a shot, [and] he can keep plotting forward and give them [back]."

Catch Eddie Alvarez's comments below (1:20):