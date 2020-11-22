UFC welterweight Mike Perry plans to grapple with his upcoming opponent, Tim Means in their main card scrap at UFC 255.

In a recent interaction with YouTube personality The Schmo, Mike Perry described his strategy for his upcoming fight. Perry revealed that he will be looking to take the fight to the ground and use his weight advantage to establish his dominance in the fight. Perry takes on Means in a main card welterweight encounter at UFC 255 on Saturday.

Well, since I'm a fat boy, I'm thinking about laying on him. I think I'm a world-class grappler and I don't know why I haven't used that in the past but I'll still try to hit him with the hammer as well.

Mike Perry made the headlines recently by failing to make weight for the fight and then dabbing as he was declared overweight for his fight against Means. Perry was later seen fooling around with Means during the official weigh-ins for the fight. Perry was quick to approach Means during the weigh-ins and appeared to be moving funnily, trying to intimidate his opponent.

Mike Perry has posted videos eating burgers, pizzas and brownies ahead of a 25lbs weight cut in 10 days. pic.twitter.com/aYyH58DpjV — Current MMA (@current_mma) November 10, 2020

Mike Perry got trashed on social media for failing to make weight

Mike Perry was severely criticized by fans for failing to make weight as the fighter posted videos of eating junk food ahead of a grueling 25lbs weight-cut that he'd have to make in just 10 days. The consumption of fast food was attributed towards Perry's failure to make weight by many people on social media.

After failing to make weight by over four and a half pounds, Perry's dab did not go down well with fight fans across the globe. However, while explaining why he failed to make weight, Perry said that it was a very challenging cut from the get-go and even revealed he wanted to quit the sport at one stage during the weight cut.

Advertisement

Mike Perry misses the welterweight mark — coming in at 175.5 pounds for his #UFC255 fight — then dabs. pic.twitter.com/0ZJOU4S1Hr — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 20, 2020

Perry is widely regarded as one of the most entertaining fighters in the UFC currently. The welterweight was initially supposed to take on fight game veteran Robbie Lawler at UFC 255. However, Lawler was forced to pull out of the fight due to injury and he was replaced by Tim Means.

Means has been in the UFC for more than eight years now and will definitely prove to be a tough nut to crack for the up-and-coming superstar Perry.