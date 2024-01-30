Mike Perry UFC record: How many losses did BKFC’s biggest star suffer in MMA’s premier organisation? All you need to know

Mike Perry entered the UFC as a 7-0 pro in mixed martial arts. The only losses he has ever suffered in MMA came in the confines of the UFC cage.

'Platinum' has asserted himself as a massive star in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship in the present day. However, 'Mike Perry UFC record' is still a series of words that fire up search engines today as people look back on his days in the four-ounce gloves.

Perry began his UFC run with striking-based wins inside the distance over Hyun Gyu Lim and Danny Roberts. His first-ever UFC loss came against Alan Jouban at UFC on Fox 22. The unanimous decision loss transpired in December 2016. 'Platinum' then scored consecutive finishes over Jake Ellenberger and Alex Reyes.

The second and third octagon setbacks came in back-to-back affairs versus Santiago Ponzinibbio and then Max Griffin. These losses were also by way of unanimous decision and went down at UFC on Fox 26 and 28, respectively.

The bombastic personality then defeated Paul Felder at UFC 226 via split decision in July 2018. A first-round armbar loss to Donald Cerrone at UFC Fight Night 139 marked the first time Perry was finished in the octagon, and this took place in November 2018.

Mike Perry and his UFC record continued

A win over Alex Oliveira followed Mike Perry's loss to Donald Cerrone, but he would then have back-to-back setbacks. He had his fifth UFC loss to Vicente Luque via split decision at UFC on ESPN +14 in August 2019.

The 32-year-old had his sixth UFC loss in his next outing later that year, with Geoff Neal handing him his first striking-based loss. Perry was halted in the first round of the fight at UFC 245.

His next outing saw him best Mickey Gall by way of a unanimous decision in what is his last UFC win as of this writing. The Michigan native had his seventh UFC setback against Tim Means. Perry was able to go the full distance in this one but dropped another UD at UFC 255 in November 2020.

Perry had his eighth UFC loss against Daniel Rodriguez, and this is his last UFC fight at this juncture. He also encroached to the final bell here, but the verdict of the cage-side judges was a UD for Rodriguez at UFC on ABC 2 in April 2021. He then transitioned over to Bare-knuckle boxing with a MMA record of 14-8, with seven wins and eight losses in the UFC.