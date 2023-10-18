Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) is set to deliver another blockbuster event as Mike Perry faces off against former UFC champion Eddie Alvarez in the headlining bout of BKFC 56. This thrilling showdown will take place in Salt Lake City, Utah, on December 2.

Mike Perry, who recently served as the backup for the boxing match between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis, is returning to the world of bare-knuckle fighting.

Perry's last appearance was certainly memorable when he defeated former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold with a second-round knockout on the highly successful BKFC 41 card in April.

His opponent, Eddie Alvarez, also had a victorious outing on the same BKFC 41 card. Alvarez secured a hard-fought split decision win over Chad Mendes in the co-main event, making a resounding debut in BKFC.

Perry and Alvarez, both coming off impressive wins, are set to square off at 175 pounds in a matchup that promises to be electric. Perry is eager to build on his perfect 3-0 record in the promotion.

Mike Perry renews multi-fight deal with BKFC

Mike Perry has some exciting news for his fans. The fighter recently inked a brand-new multi-fight contract with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), and he couldn't be more thrilled about the prospects that lie ahead.

Speaking in a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Perry gave a candid look into the reasons behind his decision to stick with BKFC:

"They made it very easy to stick with them. I do really enjoy the boxing and having learned to deal with the bare-knuckle aspect of boxing, already having experience with it and stepping in there a few times against some good fighters."

Perry further delved into the financial details of the deal:

“I have to say they put about $8 million on the contract... I’ll just go ahead and put that out there because they’ve got to fight me now because I’m ready to make this money.

“I got this money on paper, I got this house I’m paying for. I’ve got this family I’m paying for. I’ve got all these expensive things going on. I’m ready to fight, promote, talk some s***, and punch some people in their face.”

With the newly minted deal in place, Mike Perry is now gearing up for exciting the headliner against Eddie Alvarez on December 2.