Mike Perry wants Darren Till in his corner for a fight with 'bum' Jake Paul

UFC welterweight star Mike Perry has taken to his official social media account to take a jibe at YouTube megastar Jake Paul.

Mike Perry put forth a couple of tweets wherein he referred to Jake Paul as a ‘bum.' Perry notably added that he wants Darren Till in his corner for a fight with Jake Paul.

Mike Perry and Darren Till have been engaged in a long-running war of words

Mike Perry and Darren Till were initially on friendly terms with one another, despite having previously engaged in a bit of banter that’s commonplace in the sport of MMA.

Both Perry and Till were working their way up the UFC welterweight division when they first started interacting with one another. While Till went on to fight for the UFC welterweight title, albeit coming up short in his bid to win it, Perry suffered a few losses that kept him out of the title picture.

After suffering a pair of defeats at the hands of Tyron Woodley and Jorge Masvidal respectively at welterweight, Darren Till moved up to the UFC middleweight division where he has secured one victory and one defeat thus far.

Till’s most recent fight was a closely contested one against Robert Whittaker in July of this year. The Gorilla ended up losing the back-and-forth fight to Whittaker via unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Mike Perry has alternated between wins and losses in his UFC run. His most recent fight witnessed him lose to Tim Means via unanimous decision in November of this year.

Darren Till had offered to corner Mike Perry for the latter’s most recent fight that transpired this November. However, Perry ultimately turned down the offer.

Both Mike Perry and Darren Till engaged in a heated war of words on social media – something that they’ve done many times in the past after brief periods of friendly exchanges. Platinum Perry went as far as asserting that he’d move up to middleweight to fight Till.

Mike Perry is willing to include Darren Till in his corner for Jake Paul fight

Considering the aforementioned variables at play with regard to the long-running rivalry between Mike Perry and Darren Till, many in the MMA community were understandably surprised by Perry’s recent tweet.

Mike Perry tweeted that he’d be willing to include Darren Till in his corner if Jake Paul would fight Perry. Furthermore, Mike Perry claimed that despite Jake Paul being rich, Paul is still a ‘bum.' Perry’s tweets read as follows:

“How you that rich @jakepaul and still a bum ?”

“If @jakepaul would fight me than I would let @darrentill2 in the corner”

Mike Perry is one of many other combat sportspersons who’ve hit back at Jake Paul after his recent profanity-laden video against Conor McGregor, McGregor’s wife, and UFC President Dana White.