Mike Perry wants to train with Yoel Romero in order to fight a 'Middleweight Englishman'

Mike Perry has his eyes set on his next UFC opponent and that too in the Middleweight Division.

Perry wants to train with Yoel Romero for a clash against Darren Till.

Mike Perry was victorious in his UFC return tonight, as he secured a huge win over Mickey Gall in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 4. Post-fight, Perry called out his arch-rival Darren Till and claimed that he is willing to move up to the UFC's Middleweight Division for a potential clash against the Englishman but in order to train for the fight, 'Platinum' might reach out to Yoel Romero.

Mike Perry was ever-impressive in his win over Mickey Gall at UFC Vegas 4, as he dominated the latter in the co-main event bout and went on to secure a win, via unanimous decision.

And, surprisingly enough, Perry did it with only his girlfriend Latory Gonzalez being in his corner for the fight. Now that 'Platinum' is shifting his focus on his arch-rival Darren Till, Perry hopes to train with UFC Middleweight sensation Yoel Romero for a clash against 'The Gorilla'.

In a post-fight interview, Perry noted that he isn't a big fighter and would like to train to get some beef inside of him to feel the 185-pound weight class.

"I can't lie, I'm not that big. I need to feel that. I do want to train with Yoel Romero, he knows I wanna come out there. We got the same management team, him and Jorge Masvidal. Obviously, there's potential match-ups, I could fight any man on this planet. So it really doesn't matter."- said Mike Perry.

Perry's rival Darren Till will be returning to the Octagon on the 26th of July, as the UFC recently re-scheduled a fight between 'The Gorilla' and former UFC Middleweight Champion, Robert Whittaker.

The fight will be taking place at the UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi and promises to be an exciting bout to look forward to.