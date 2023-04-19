Mike Tyson believes boxing's only current superstar is close to retirement 

On Mike Tyson's Hotboxin' Podcast, 'Iron Mike' made a shocking comment about a major boxing superstar.

In the modern era of the sport, when it comes to drawing power, not many fighters have a lot of it. While names such as Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, and a few others have done well, it's not exactly a secret that there are fewer stars today than two decades ago.

However, when it comes to superstars, there's none bigger than Canelo Alvarez. The current unified super-middleweight champion is one of the few stars left that can draw over one million pay-per-view buys. The Mexican superstar is set to return next month to his home country against John Ryder.

Nonetheless, while his star power is only continuing to grow, Mike Tyson believes his next fight will be one of his last. During a recent edition of his podcast, 'Iron Mike' discussed Alvarez's future in the sport.

There, the heavyweight legend stated that he expects Alvarez to be closer to retirement than many believe. Tyson opined:

"I think [Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis] is the first super fight of this year probably. Other fighters have fought but they weren't super fights. Canelo is probably the only guy that could do it so far. Floyd's not here anymore, so it's Canelo, and he's getting ready to go out."

See his comments in the podcast below:

Mike Tyson Hotboxin' Podcast: Canelo Alvarez discusses retirement

While he didn't get to respond on Mike Tyson's Hotboxin' Podcast, Canelo Alvarez did recently discuss his retirement.

While 'Iron Mike' believes the Mexican superstar is on the verge of calling it quits, that's not the case according to Alvarez. In an interview on Chris Mannix's podcast done prior to his clash with Dmitry Bivol last year, Alvarez discussed retirement.

There, the super-middleweight champion revealed that he had no plans to hang it up anytime soon. Alvarez stated that he is planning on competing for another six years, but is unsure if he'll stick around for that long.

Nonetheless, he's certainly not planning to retire in the immediate future. During an interview with Chris Mannix, Alvarez stated:

"I don't see myself out of boxing. I want to fight many years. You know, this is a sport where you have a short time. I always just say six years, seven years more and that's it. Maybe less, maybe more, but we don't know."

