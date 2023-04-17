Speaking to TMZ, Mike Tyson teased a potential fight with Evander Holyfield. He said:

"I'm just chilling out. I did that (referring to his exhibition with Roy Jones Jr.). I wanted to do that, I did that, People, also in Saudi Arabia wanted me to do this stuff too. I don't know. I could be persuaded. I can be persuaded. I have to talk to the people. When I see the money people for the end product, my mind works clearer."

Watch as Mike Tyson teases a potential fight with Evander Holyfield:

Given the pair's history, this would make for a momentous occasion. Holyfield famously knocked Tyson out in their first fight. Their rematch ended in one of the most controversial moments in combat sports history, when Tyson bit Holyfield's ear.

The bout was instantly called off and declared in favor of Holyfield, who was given the win via disqualification. Through the first three rounds, Tyson constantly persuaded the referee to warn Holyfiend for headbutting. In the fourth, after what appeared to be a small headbutt, Tyson lost his cool and retaliated by biting Holyfield's ear.

Watch as Tyson bites Holyfield's ear here:

Tyson and Holyfield have since madeup, may fight again for a third time

Since that fateful night, Tyson, who has mellowed down in life in general, and Holyfield, have made amends. Both athletes are business partners in TYSON 2.0, which sells cannabis edibles.

The two can even be seen discussing it, somewhat jovially, and both have given their remarks on the situation.

Holyfield said:

"You look at it in slow motion, we clinch, I put my head like this, you put your head like this, I sort of set myself up. When you bit my ear, I pulled my head, you were holding my arm, and I was like man, I'm from the Ghetto, so I was like I'm going to bear hug him and bite the daylights out of him. I got to get that one back. I kept on saying, I wanna get it back."

Watch as Holyfiend and Tyson recount their second bout:

The two have even appeared to be friends, and Holyfield has appeared on Mike Tyson's Hot Boxin' podcast. On the episode, the two dive into much more detail on the events of both their fights, and is definitely worth watching.

Watch Hot Boxin' with Mike Tyson, when Tyson hosts Evander Holyfield:

