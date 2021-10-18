Watch: When Mike Tyson hit two perfect bull's eyes with darts while blindfolded on Katie Nolan's show 

Mike Tyson is a multi-talented athlete. While the world is aware of his incredible talent as a boxer, few know that 'Iron' is also great at throwing darts, that too, blindfolded. In 2013, Mike Tyson appeared on a Fox Sports program where celebrities were asked to throw darts blindfolded.

Check out Mike Tyson's accurate dart throws below:

Tyson was given three attempts. He landed the first one on the board, and to everyone's surprise, hit a bull's eye on his second and third attempts. The audience and show hosts were left speechless as Tyson took off his blindfold to see that he'd achieved the nigh impossible. Tyson joked about the feat, claiming he's a 'Shaolin monk.'

Mike Tyson is one of the greatest heavyweight boxers that ever lived. His speed, ferocity and power inside the squared circle made his opponents fear him. His reputation earned him the moniker of 'the baddest man on the planet'. 15 years after retiring from professional boxing, Mike Tyson returned to the ring in 2020 to take on Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition bout.

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside @MikeTyson defended his unified heavyweight titles four times in 1987 — the last one was this brutal KO of Tyrell Biggs. .@MikeTyson defended his unified heavyweight titles four times in 1987 — the last one was this brutal KO of Tyrell Biggs. https://t.co/P6Bzmj9KTj

Mike Tyson intends to continue boxing; weighs in on potential clash with Paul brothers

Although a winner wasn't announced for Mike Tyson's exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr., it was evident that Tyson dominated. His performance received rave reviews from the combat sports community.

He now wants to continue fighting in the future and recently expressed a desire to face the Paul brothers, Jake and Logan.

Also Read

"Well, that's the money fight. Those are the fights that make the money. Those are the guys that got 75 million people watching them. Yeah, hell yeah! [on fighting the Paul brothers] They would [fight me] because there'd be a lot of money... They'll make money, a hundred million bucks? They'll do anything and you wouldn't care about getting beat up for a hundred million dollars," Mike Tyson said in an episode of his podcast.

𝔎𝔥𝔩𝔬𝔢 ☀️ @MAVERICKxLPP Mike Tyson said he would fight Logan Paul for $100M 💰😶‍🌫️ Mike Tyson said he would fight Logan Paul for $100M 💰😶‍🌫️ https://t.co/UjPyy91e7T

Edited by Utathya Ghosh