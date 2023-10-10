Mike Tyson inspires MMA fighter to keep lions, tigers, and crocodiles in the house he shares with wife and kids

Mike Tyson is considered one of the greatest combat sports athletes of all time, as he is the youngest boxer ever to win the heavyweight title. The International Boxing Hall of Famer is also known for his love for exotic animals, most notably white tigers. Former UFC middleweight and light heavyweight contender Karlos Vemola recently revealed that 'Iron Mike' helped inspire him to add to his animal collection.

Speaking to SPORF, 'The Terminator', who is currently the light heavyweight champion in the OKATGON MMA promotion, revealed:

"The first one, I rescued. And it went from there because lions breed a lot. There are not many spaces for the lions, so she came to my house. I provided her with a home and got her a little mate to make sure she wouldn't be lonely. Then I saw Mike Tyson, with the white tiger. So I thought, 'I wanna have a white tiger too', and I got myself a white tiger. Don't ask me how I got the crocodiles because that was just crazy."

Vemola shared:

"When I was a kid, I couldn't have animals. My parents were strict, and I couldn't even have a hamster. So when I grew up, I thought, 'When I was young, I couldn't have it, but now I can'. And once, I was with my ex-partner and my son at the zoo, and my son saw a crocodile. He said, 'Dad, can we get a crocodile?' And she goes. 'Of course not. Are you crazy'? I said, 'No, he's not. Listen, if my son wants a crocodile, he will have a crocodile'. And within two weeks, I had a four-meter crocodile swimming in my living room."

Karlos Vemola added that while he has plenty of animals, his next goal is to acquire an elephant. While Mike Tyson was notorious for living with three tigers in the 1990s and 2000s, he eventually gave the pets away.

Mike Tyson shares prediction for Francis Ngannou's upcoming bout with Tyson Fury

Mike Tyson is training Francis Ngannou for his boxing debut against Tyson Fury later this month. Speaking with MailOnline, 'Iron Mike' shared his official prediction for the bout, stating:

"I am helping Ngannou. I am learning what he is able to do. He's able to do so much more than I anticipated. He has what it takes to knockout anything or anybody standing in his way. Once he lands a punch on Tyson Fury's jaw he is going to knock him out too. Nobody can survive that."

While Ngannou has plenty of power, he will be making his boxing debut against Fury, the WBC heavyweight champion, who has never been defeated in his career. The former UFC heavyweight champion will enter the bout as a heavy underdog.