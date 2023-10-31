Mike Tyson pays possible homage to boxing idol Muhammad Ali with Halloween costume choice for 2023

Mike Tyson is in the Halloween spirit as he recently shared a photo of his costume, which could possibly be a way of paying homage to his boxing idol, Muhammad Ali.

The former heavyweight boxing champion took to his X account, where he posted a photo of his costume, along with a caption. He dressed up as a bee for this year's Halloween and included a clever caption.

He wrote:

"Happy Halloween. Bee the force that cannot bee stopped."

Tweet regarding Halloween costume

The costume could possibly be a homage to his idol Muhammad Ali as one of the boxing legend's most memorable quotes was 'float like butterfly, sting like a bee.' 'Iron' flexing in the photo while wearing his bee costume and cleverly writing about being a force could be referencing that quote.

Fans also weighed in and noted that there could be a reference to Ali, especially with his caption. They reacted by quoting the boxing legend and complemented Mike Tyson on his Halloween costume.

Here are some of the top comments:

"Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee, a wise man once said" [@Roobet - X]

"That advice has some sting to it!!!!" [@zack77534263 - X]

"Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee!...The hands can't hit, what the eyes can't see!'#AliQuote" [@KThomas34915506 - X]

Reaction to the tweet

It will be interesting to see whether Mike Tyson confirms whether his costume was in fact a reference to Muhammad Ali.

Mike Tyson reacts to Francis Ngannou's performance against Tyson Fury

Mike Tyson recently reacted to Francis Ngannou's incredible performance against Tyson Fury this past Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

'Iron' had a role in 'The Predator's preparations for his boxing debut as he spent time helping him train. The training paid off as the former UFC heavyweight champion knocked the lineal heavyweight boxing champion down, but lost a controversial split decision. Many believed that Ngannou should have been awarded the decision and the boxing legend tweeted that he was proud of him despite the loss.

He wrote:

"“The true champ of the evening @francis_ngannou...So proud how you performed.” #BattleoftheBaddest #RiyadhSeason"

Tweet regarding Francis Ngannou's performance