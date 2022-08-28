"It's the only health problem I have" - Mike Tyson explains why he was recently seen in a wheelchair at Miami International Airport

Boxing legend Mike Tyson has explained why he was recently spotted in a wheelchair.

A few days back, Tyson was seen in a wheelchair at the Miami International Airport, which raised concerns about his health. Addressing the incident, 'Iron Mike' recently revealed that he has been battling sciatica, which can make it difficult for him to walk at times. However, the former heavyweight champion assured his fans that it is the only illness that he suffers from.

According to an Instagram post by @brwlrz, the pugilist had this to say about the airport incident:

"When it [sciatica] flares up, l can't even talk. Thank God it's the only health problem [I] have."

Sciatica is a type of pain that affects the body's sciatic nerve. The condition causes lower back and hip pain, as well as pain on the outside of the leg. Athletes are more likely to experience this pain due to the strain on their muscles while exercising. Many UFC fighters, including Cain Velasquez and Anderson Silva, have previously admitted to suffering from sciatica.

Mike Tyson reveals biggest fears during prime

Mike Tyson's ferocious knockouts in the ring earned him the moniker 'The Baddest Man on the Planet'. After successfully putting Trevor Berbick to sleep, he became the youngest heavyweight champion in history at the age of 20. For many fighters of his era, the boxing legend was a nightmare. However, even Tyson suffers from insecurities and fears.

'Iron Mike' detailed his troubled childhood in a recent clip uploaded to Alpha Influence's YouTube channel. He also mentioned how his constant fear during the prime of his boxing career was not being loved or accepted by the people around him.

Mike Tyson also explained how his adoptive father, Cus D'Amato, introduced him to boxing and helped him achieve some stability in his life:

"No one loving me [was my biggest fear]. Not being accepted, being a nobody... I come from dog-eat-dog kind of world. I met somebody [Cus D'Amato], he showed me the basics of life. You know, be kind to people the way you want people to be kind to you. But my main objective was to be the best in the world."

