Mike Tyson's coach claims it will be a real fight against Roy Jones Jr.

Boxing legend Mike Tyson's coach Rafael Cordeiro claims that the 54-year-old fighter will be aiming to knock out Roy Jones Jr. when the pair throw down, despite the official rules suggesting otherwise.

Mike Tyson was known throughout his career for his vicious knockouts inside the ring. During his career, the legendary boxer amassed an unbelievable 44 knockout victories.

Tyson is widely considered as one of the most dangerous fighters to ever grace the boxing ring. When "Iron Mike" faces Roy Jones Jr. in Los Angeles on November 28th, Cordeiro claims he will land the knockout blow if he gets the opportunity to.

California State Athletic Commission doesn't want Mike Tyson and Roy Jones to go for the knockout

According to the California State Athletic Commission, Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. will be an exhibition match. The commission opined that the fighters shouldn't try to knock each other out.

The bout will consist of eight two-minute rounds and neither fighter will be declared as a winner, as there won't be an official scorecard for the fight.

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Rafael Cordeiro said that Mike Tyson "is not going there for an exhibition, he’s going there to fight.”

“Two legends in the ring, they both are going for the finish. The fight has three judges [sic] and a referee, so it’s a real fight and must have a winner. It’s no longer an exhibition, someone has to win. We’ll try to win from start to finish. Mike is not going there for an exhibition, he’s going there to fight. We’re on a sparring week in the gym and that’s it. That’s something he really enjoys. No one spars a full month for an exhibition. It will be a real fight. We respect Roy because Roy is coming for a real fight, and that’s what makes this match so different. They are both coming for a real fight.”

In his glorious career, Mike Tyson knocked out 23 opponents inside the very first round of the fight. Tyson has been rigorously training for the upcoming fight against Roy Jones Jr. and certainly hasn't lost the hunger to compete inside a boxing ring.