Mike Tyson's son shares brutally honest prediction for Jake Paul fight: "Three rounds or less"

The Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match has just been given a last-minute prediction from none other than 'Iron Mike's' own son. In a clip originally posted to Most Valuable Promotions' Instagram stories, Tyson's son, Amir, shared his belief that the main event will take no more than three rounds.

The clip has found its way to X/Twitter, where it is now gaining traction. Naturally, Tyson's son favors his legendary father to emerge victorious in relatively short order, given his fearsome reputation as one of boxing's most devastating power-punchers.

"Tyson, knockout/TKO. Three rounds or less."

Check out the last-minute prediction from Mike Tyson's son:

It is certainly a bold prediction, but power is often the final physical attribute to leave. Many fighters retain their heavy hands well into their twilight years, and while he was a ferocious knockout artist in his prime, Tyson also managed to score several iconic knockouts toward the end of his career.

Whether he can do the same now to Paul at 58 years old is the question. The leadup to the pair's boxing match has been defined by near-universal concern for Tyson due to his advanced age. Furthermore, the original July 20 date for their fight had to be postponed due to health issues on 'Iron Mike's' part.

While he appears to be in far better health now, there's no telling what the consequences could be for a man fighting this close to his sixties. Even if that man is Tyson, who still believes his wealth of boxing skill will prove too much for a relatively unremarkable technician like Paul.

Others have also predicted a stoppage win in Mike Tyson's favor over Jake Paul

Months ago, seasoned martial artist and action movie star Michael Jai White took part in an interview with VLAD TV, where he shared his belief that Mike Tyson would stop Jake Paul in their bout. As he observed, 'The Problem Child' is unlikely to have an answer for Tyson's patented body shots.

"I don't think there's anything that's gonna stop him. Mike hits him in the body, the body doesn't move that much. I don't see how Jake survives a body attack."

Check out Michael Jai White's prediction for Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul (0:53):

Tyson himself has vowed to finish Paul. But with two minutes per round, he will have to make every shot count.

