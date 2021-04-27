Mike Tyson seemingly buries the hatchet with ex-manager Don King

'Iron' Mike Tyson is one of those few sporting personalities who transcended their sport. This was primarily because, in his prime, Tyson was one of the most skilled boxers to have ever put on a pair of gloves. He was also one of the hardest punchers the world has ever seen.

But Mike Tyson earned fame and notoriety not just for his actions inside the ring but for those outside it as well. His temper and anger issues were rather famous back in the day, even though he seems to live a much more peaceful life now.

One of his most famous feuds was with Don King, a legendary boxing promoter responsible for iconic boxing bouts like 'Rumble In The Jungle' and 'The Thrilla In Manilla'.

Mike Tyson's relationship with Don King

Tyson and King shared a long and complicated relationship. The legendary promoter worked with the former heavyweight champion for several years and their relationship went beyond the ring.

Don King and Mike Tyson shared a personal camaraderie, with the former being someone Tyson trusted. As a promoter, King worked his magic and helped promote Mike Tyson's fights to immense levels, making Tyson one of the wealthiest boxers in the history of the sport.

Tyson was known for his temper, getting into multiple fights in public and being on the receiving end of multiple lawsuits. Recently on an episode of his Hotboxin' podcast, Mike Tyson recalled an instance where he got into a fistfight with Don King.

“We’re driving on the turnpike and next thing you know, I just freak out and I kick the guy. And as soon as I kicked him in the back of the head … he puts on the brakes and we stop in the middle of the street, and I’m just beating him in the car.”

Back in 1998 Mike Tyson had filed a lawsuit against Don King for $100 million. 'Iron' Mike claimed that King had defrauded millions from Tyson over the years. It wasn't the first time Don King had faced such allegations; his former clients Muhammad Ali and Larry Holmes had made similar claims in the past.

Mike Tyson and Don King reached an out-of-court settlement for $14 million in 2004. Their relationship remained strenuous, owing to the bad blood between the two. Tyson referred to King as "deplorable," "ruthless," and "greedy".

However, it seems the two men have finally buried the hatchet now after an image surfaced on social media of them enjoying dinner together in Florida.

Here is something I didn’t expect to see today: @DonKing and @MikeTyson had dinner together last night in Florida. The guy between them is Alvin Malnik. pic.twitter.com/8bY1CgHVGK — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) April 26, 2021

Mike Tyson has repeatedly stated in the recent past that he's not the same man he used to be and is a calmer and more composed person now. This would perhaps explain the amends he and Don King seem to have made to their relationship.