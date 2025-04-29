  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Mike Tyson
  • Mike Tyson set to play a major role in Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero broadcast 

Mike Tyson set to play a major role in Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero broadcast 

By Proma Chatterjee
Modified Apr 29, 2025 21:10 GMT
Mike Tyson (right) will join the Ryan Garcia (left) vs. Rolando Romero (middle) broadcast. [Images courtesy: @rolliesss on Instagram and Getty Images]
Mike Tyson (right) will join the Ryan Garcia (left) vs. Rolando Romero (middle) broadcast. [Images courtesy: @rolliesss on Instagram and Getty Images]

Mike Tyson is set to join the broadcast team for the Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero fight night at The Ring's Fatal Fury: Times Square on May 2. This will be the first boxing event in this spectacular venue.

Ad

The stacked card offers an exciting lineup with Teofimo Lopez defending his WBO super lightweight title against Arnold Barboza Jr., and Devin Haney facing former unified light welterweight champion Jose Ramirez. Tyson's involvement adds another layer of excitement to this already star-studded card.

The main card has Garcia returning to the ring after a controversial ban from boxing following positive tests for Ostarine, a PED (performance-enhancing drug) taken by athletes to enhance performance or grow muscles. Meanwhile, Haney is set for a rebound against Ramirez, with a probable rematch with Garcia in October, if both win their respective bouts.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Tyson reposted Turki Alalshikh's recent X post, which highlighted the showdown, and wrote:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Can’t wait! I’ll be there in Times Square as guest analyst."

Check out Mike Tyson's comments below:

Ad

Mike Tyson once offered zookeeper $10,000 to fight a gorilla

Mike Tyson's bravery was never limited to the ring. In 1986, after becoming the youngest heavyweight champion in history, Tyson allegedly offered a $10,000 bribe to a Bronx Zoo worker to fight a Silverback gorilla. After seeing the massive animal dominate its space, the young Tyson could not resist locking horns with the Ape, as it reminded him of his disdain for bullies rooted in his rough upbringing.

Ad

Although Tyson is way past his physical peak, his will to stand toe to toe with any opponent, be it man or beast, still resonates with fans, making everyone wonder who else would have the audacity, let alone the power, to face nature’s most fearsome creatures.

Check out the post highlighting Mike Tyson wanting to fight a gorilla below:

About the author
Proma Chatterjee

Proma Chatterjee

Proma holds a bachelor’s degree in English. She is an active combat sports practitioner who’ll soon
be making her amateur debut in MMA.
This jiu-jitsu blue belt’s favorite fighter is Georges St-Pierre for his resilience and consistency. A WWE fan, she turned to MMA after watching Brock Lesnar’s success in the sport.
While writing her articles, Proma likes to verify information and confirm its accuracy online through
various sources and articles. Being an active competitor with real-time experience also helps her to explain the intricacies of the sport. She strives to channel this passion into creating engaging content that resonates with readers while shaping her craft as a writer.
Her hobbies include jiu-jitsu (which she's been doing for four years) and striking (one year).

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Subham
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications