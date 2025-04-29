Mike Tyson set to play a major role in Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero broadcast 

Mike Tyson is set to join the broadcast team for the Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero fight night at The Ring's Fatal Fury: Times Square on May 2. This will be the first boxing event in this spectacular venue.

The stacked card offers an exciting lineup with Teofimo Lopez defending his WBO super lightweight title against Arnold Barboza Jr., and Devin Haney facing former unified light welterweight champion Jose Ramirez. Tyson's involvement adds another layer of excitement to this already star-studded card.

The main card has Garcia returning to the ring after a controversial ban from boxing following positive tests for Ostarine, a PED (performance-enhancing drug) taken by athletes to enhance performance or grow muscles. Meanwhile, Haney is set for a rebound against Ramirez, with a probable rematch with Garcia in October, if both win their respective bouts.

Tyson reposted Turki Alalshikh's recent X post, which highlighted the showdown, and wrote:

"Can’t wait! I’ll be there in Times Square as guest analyst."

Check out Mike Tyson's comments below:

Mike Tyson once offered zookeeper $10,000 to fight a gorilla

Mike Tyson's bravery was never limited to the ring. In 1986, after becoming the youngest heavyweight champion in history, Tyson allegedly offered a $10,000 bribe to a Bronx Zoo worker to fight a Silverback gorilla. After seeing the massive animal dominate its space, the young Tyson could not resist locking horns with the Ape, as it reminded him of his disdain for bullies rooted in his rough upbringing.

Although Tyson is way past his physical peak, his will to stand toe to toe with any opponent, be it man or beast, still resonates with fans, making everyone wonder who else would have the audacity, let alone the power, to face nature’s most fearsome creatures.

Check out the post highlighting Mike Tyson wanting to fight a gorilla below:

